The Joseph Center in Grand Junction was recently awarded a $600,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation for Deepening Service Enriched and Homelessness Prevention Solutions on the Western Slope.
“When I found out we were awarded the grant it was very humbling and overwhelming. This grant is for expansion of our 11 programs. We will be able to expand the Golden Girls Program, add more personnel, and add more support services,” said Mona Highline, executive director of The Joseph Center.
Highline said their facility reaches a diverse range of people in need.
“We help provide services to a wide variety of people in our community from those who are low-income and homeless to those who are employed and struggling when a life situation happens,” she said.
The Joseph Center is a community outreach organization that provides services that include a day shelter, parent advocacy, transitional housing for middle-aged to elderly women, financial management for at-risk and vulnerable individuals who receive social security benefits, in house counseling services, The Reach Out Program, food bank, and services through partnerships with other agencies in the community.
“The work of Mona Highline and the tireless leaders of the Joseph Center is illustrative of housing justice in practice. The Golden Girls Project is a foremost example of this, whereby unhoused women who face complex barriers to good health are treated with humanity, compassion, love, and offered a pathway to enduring housing stability. The Colorado Health Foundation couldn’t be prouder of this historic partnership in advancing health equity and housing justice,” said Sean Dollard, program office for Colorado Health Foundation.
The Joseph Center is located at 2511 Belford Ave #B in Grand Junction.