The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted its mask policy this week, preferring for people to layer up.
The new recommendation is for people to use a cloth mask with multiple layers of fabric or to wear a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask with some exceptions. Combining two disposable masks, face shields and using scarves or ski masks as substitutes for a mask is not recommended. When choosing a mask, the CDC asks that you look at how well it fits, how well it filters the air and how many layers it has.
Double masking is not part of the state of Colorado’s current mask order, extended earlier this month, but Mesa County Public Health echoes the same precautions the CDC recommends.
Effective Feb. 2, masks were required on planes, buses, trains and any form of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the U.S. and in airports and train stations. The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.
As COVID-19 vaccinations continue for Mesa County, the distribution list expanded this week with those older than 65 and teachers in the community available to sign up. Mesa County Public Health is prioritizing individuals 70 and older and first responders at the mass vaccination site by appointment at the Grand Junction Convention Center. Those groups added to the vaccine list this week will sign-up through their employer, including child care programs, teachers and other school support positions.
Colorado King Soopers and City Markets announced this week that they would be adding vaccination locations statewide beginning Thursday.
“With 147 pharmacies throughout Colorado, King Soopers and City Market… provide the unique ability to efficiently administer the vaccine,” a press release from King Soopers said. “It is anticipated that King Soopers and City Market will be able to expand vaccine distribution to the general public as the state government opens the vaccination program to additional groups.”
As of Feb. 3, more than 18,000 individuals have filled out forms on the Mesa County Public Health website. Approximately 8,500, or 45%, have been contacted to schedule an appointment.
One of the tricky parts of the vaccine rollout is the careful preparation and storage required for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine must be administered in two doses, three weeks apart and kept in ultra cold temperatures. Doses for the Moderna vaccine are taken a month apart.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said that studies have shown there is a four day cushion on either side to receive the second dose, but his advice to the hospitals is to get people in for their second shot as close to that date (21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for the Moderna) as possible.
“Four days can become six, can become eight… we are sticking to let’s hold tight to the schedule,” he said.