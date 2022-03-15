FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) spins a football in his fingers before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, on Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. An underwhelming free agent class for quarterbacks is overshadowed by the possibility of multiple big names changing teams, most notably Aaron Rodgers.
When it comes to instant information and immediate answers to questions, most of us turn to Google for those queries.
It’s a bottomless crater of information.
A list today revealed what the most Googles athletes were from each state in 2021.
There were nine athletes with six professional football players — all quarterbacks — and three NBA players.
Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay Packers led the way, probably aided by all the off-season trade speculation floating around along with his controversial COVID talk, with 21 states
If this was an election, newly retired Tom Brady probably would probably win the electoral college in a landslide with California, Texas, Florida, New York and most of the Northeast Googling the former Tampa Bay and New England QB for a total of 17 states.
Rodgers and Brady both had about the same number of Google hits at around 2,740,000 a month.
The rest of the list included LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Russel Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, Cam Newton, now with the New England Patriots, Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz and Indianapolis QB Carson Wentz.