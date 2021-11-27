Up until a few months ago, Nordic skiing enthusiasts faced the prospect of logging trucks operating in the heart of their trail system this November and December.
Instead, planned timber-cutting work was postponed and machines of another sort have been logging miles on the Grand Mesa Nordic Council’s trails. Elite endurance athletes, including out-of-state college cross-country ski teams, are flocking to Grand Mesa to take advantage of early season groomed trails for which Grand Mesa is becoming increasingly known.
In this same year that the Grand Mesa Nordic Council feared it wouldn’t be able to offer much in the way of skiing until after Christmas Day, it ended up being able to open groomed trails much earlier, which has proven beneficial for ski teams scrambling to find snow to train on.
A dry November prevented the opening of trails in other places the teams often rely on for early season workouts.
“Usually we’re up in West Yellowstone, Montana, this week,” said Miles Havlick, head coach of the University of Utah’s Nordic skiers.
He said West Yellowstone canceled an annual ski festival because of the lack of snow on its Nordic trails this year. Havlick went looking for other places to take his skiers this year, and Christie Aschwanden, executive director of the Grand Mesa Nordic Council and a former Nordic racer for Team Rossignol, sent him information about Grand Mesa trails and their condition.
“We decided to come down here and check it out, and it’s been an awesome experience so far,” Havlick said early this week.
The Utah Nordic skiers are part of an accomplished college program. The University of Utah ski team won this year’s national NCAA championship, which is determined based on results of both male and female athletes in alpine and Nordic events. It also had won other recent championships and was leading in the 2020 competition before that was cut short by the pandemic.
“We’ve had a very strong team and hope to maintain that this year as well,” Havlick said.
Part of the key to doing that is early season training time on snow. Havlick, who grew up in Boulder, worries about the challenges a changing climate may pose in future years.
“You see more and more alpine resorts becoming dependent on snowmaking, especially this time of year, and there aren’t as many Nordic venues that have snowmaking capabilities, at least yet,” he said.
LOGGING THREAT DODGED
The Grand Mesa Nordic Council doesn’t rely on snowmaking, but on elevation — with trails higher than 10,000 feet — to be able to offer skiing earlier in the season than a lot of other trail systems. Trail grooming work by the group helps keep early snow from melting as the Nordic Council awaits the arrival of the heart of winter with more snow and colder temperatures.
Grooming focuses in good part on Scales Lake Road, a main artery of the trails system that also is easier to groom and get open because it’s smoother than other routes. It’s a major connector between the Skyway and County Line portions of the trail network.
But a U.S. Forest Service logging project to be carried out by Montrose Forest Products was to use that road for logging trucks after snow arrived this year, up through Dec. 23. The logging project has been planned for winter because rock and soil conditions on the mesa make operations difficult on bare ground.
But the Grand Mesa Nordic Council objected to the logging plans because of the pre-Christmas impacts they would have had on a system that excels in being able to provide early season skiing.
The Forest Service ultimately decided to postpone the logging for more than a year. It’s now planned for February and March of 2023.
That eliminates early season impacts, and the Grand Mesa Nordic Council expects that more snow later in the season will allow for grooming of temporary alternative routes connecting the Skyway and County Line areas when the logging work occurs.
Ella DeWolf is head coach of Colorado Mesa University’s men’s and women’s Nordic skiing teams (with Aschwanden’s husband, Dave, serving as an assistant coach). DeWolf said the logging project had been a concern for her before being postponed. The trail system on Grand Mesa is the home training course for the CMU program.
It’s a bit more of a drive for the program than other teams may have to get to their home courses, DeWolf said.
“But we have way better early season snow than others,” she said.
The University of Wyoming’s men’s and women’s teams also have been training on the mesa this week and are scheduled to leave Sunday morning.
Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club racers also have taken advantage of the November conditions on the trails.
DeWolf said it’s been great to have other teams training up there, and she’s seen quite a few members of the general public also enjoying the trails, including people of all ages, some of them joined by their dogs.
She said while the Forest Service may have been a bit disappointed to postpone the logging, she’s happy it was able to do that.
DeWolf added, “I think Christie Aschwanden did an awesome job working for us to have early season snow.”
Said Aschwanden, “I think it was huge for these teams from across the region to be able to come here and train.”
She said that to not have had access to Scales Lake Road “would have been game over” for early season skiing on Grand Mesa trails this year.
Aschwanden said the elevation of the trail system is high enough that even when there’s not a lot of snow, conditions tend to be good. She said the system is seeing a lot of recreational users already this season, and she’s expecting good numbers during this holiday weekend.
“Though we’re very excited to host these elite teams, we’re grooming for everyone and we want everyone to come up and enjoy those trails,” she said.
The visits by teams provide economic benefits to the region.
“They’re filling up lodges and going to restaurants and all that,” Aschwanden said.
Havlick said the Utah team members, including seven athletes, two coaches and an athletic trainer, did some shopping locally and stayed at Powderhorn Mountain Resort during their stay in the area.
Christi Boggs, co-coach of the University of Wyoming’s team, said 20 people from that team came to the mesa this week, staying at Grand Mesa Lodge close to the trails.
“We’re having a Thanksgiving dinner,” she said Wednesday. “We’re going to go down into town today and spend a lot of money on food.”
The Wyoming team chose to come here after weighing options that included trying to train among crowds of skiers all using only about 3 miles of available groomed trail on Rabbit Ears Pass outside Steamboat Springs.
Boggs said DeWolf, a graduate of the University of Wyoming, told her about the good conditions on Grand Mesa.
Boggs thinks the mesa is becoming well-known among Nordic teams.
“It’s one of the best places by far, and especially in a low-snow year,” she said.
She likes how many miles of trails are groomed, but not too hilly, which gives skiers the ability to spend a lot of time on skis getting used to being on snow for another season.
Grand Mesa offers “lots of skiing, nice moderate terrain and lots of snow, so it’s a win on all levels,” she said.
Malaki Rhode, who manages Grand Mesa Lodge, said that besides hosting the Wyoming team, the lodge hosted about 20 people from the Aspen ski club last weekend.
“Luckily they won that battle,” Rhode said of the Nordic Council’s success getting the logging plans changed. “... Lucky for us as well.”
He said the lodge’s seasonal hunter clientele have left, and it’s too early yet for snowmobilers and ice anglers to be visiting, so it’s good to have big groups of skiers at the lodge during a bit of a shoulder season.
”It’s beneficial for us for sure. It’s nice to have different demographics here,” he said.
Rhode was born and raised in Cedaredge and skied on the Grand Mesa trails while growing up. He said the trails weren’t as well known then but now draw people every day of the week, from all over the state.
”They’re the best (Nordic trails) in the state, in my personal opinion. I think people, they’re willing to come travel for it,” he said.
INTO THIN AIR
Said Havlick, the Utah coach, “This has been a great experience and if the opportunity presents itself we’ll be back for sure.”
His only qualm about the Grand Mesa trails is the altitude. He said the Utah team races at lower elevations, so it doesn’t typically train so high, as it’s harder to train at more intense paces that mimic race conditions. But the important thing for him this time of year is getting time on snow ahead of the race season. As weather becomes more erratic, the team seems to be going higher and higher to find early-season snow, and the Grand Mesa is a great resource for the team, being only a five-hour drive from Salt Lake City, he said.
DeWolf said the CMU team is able to get in dryland, low-elevation training in Grand Junction and go up high for distance and technical ski training on skis. While it would be nice to do some more intense training on skis than Grand Mesa’s elevation allows for, “the high elevation is sort of the reason we have snow, so we can’t complain too much,” she said.