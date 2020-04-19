The majority of Sentinel readers say having their own health and the health of their families is their biggest silver lining of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the latest poll at gjsentinel.com.
Roughly 38% of voters picked the top option, then people thankful to be working beat out those thankful for first responders/essential workers by one vote. They both finished at 21%.
Every other option finished with 3% or less.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
With many receiving their stimulus checks last week, we’re curious how you’re going to spend it.
Answers range from serious to funny, so head to gjsentinel.com and find the poll in the right rail to cast your vote. You can also vote below.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: A survey of 74 business owners in Grand Junction revealed that about how many workers had been furloughed or laid off?
A: D. 1,420.
Q: What might have cost Talbott’s half their peach crop?
A: C. A Monday night freeze.
Q: Guzman Energy agreed to spend $62.5 million for what?
A: B. An exit fee charged to the Delta-Montrose Electric Association.
Q: Two-way radios, Caller ID and an anonymous mailbox were part of the improvements made at District 51 in 2000 ahead of what?
A: B. The one-year anniversary of Columbine.