Deputy Fire Chief Gus Hendricks with the two ponies that reside nearby, named Cookies and Cream, at the opening ceremony of the new Grand Junction Fire Station 8 located 441 31 Road, which is nicknamed “Two Pony Station.”
Grand Junction Fire Station 8, located 441 31 Road, is officially open after the traditional uncoupling ceremony on Monday.
The Grand Junction Fire Department officially opened the city’s seventh fire station Monday, Fire Station 8, also known as “Two Pony Station.”
The 10,500 square feet station is located at 441 31 Road. The “Two Pony” name comes from two ponies, named Cookies and Cream, that are owned by the people who sold the land for the station to the city of Grand Junction, and who still live nearby.
The two ponies were at Monday’s uncoupling ceremony.
Station 8 is the second of three fire stations funded by 2019’s First Responder Tax. Station 6, which opened in 2020, was the first.
Frank Frappier, a fire engineer and executive board member for the Grand Junction Firefighters Union who will be stationed at Station 8, thanked voters for approving the funds for the station.
Frappier said the new stations and personnel are helping decrease response times and making things safer for both the community and the firefighters.
“With the growth of Grand Junction, and no new stations having been built in 15 years, our response times to emergency medical calls and fires was getting longer and longer, putting your health and safety at risk,” Frappier said. “Our firefighters were being taxed physically and mentally beyond acceptable limits, and many of our response times were not meeting national standards.”
Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins said the construction came in on time and under budget. FCI Constructors broke ground on the $6 million project in April, 2022.
The station will serve an area of about 5,000 homes and 181 business parcels across six square miles, with a population of about 13,000-15,00. The city anticipates a call volume of about 2,500 calls a year in an area that is also served in part by the Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District and Clifton Fire Protection District.
“This building is a physical testament to the importance of public safety, and the investment that we are making in our city,” Mayor Anna Stout said.
The assembled celebrated the occasion by uncoupling a hose and officially bringing the station online with dispatch.
“The facility really represents service and delivery to the community, and it’s fulfilling our commitment to the voters,” City Manager Greg Caton said.
The third and final station funded by the first responder tax is Fire Station 7, slated to go in the area near Community Hospital.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city is looking to secure a site for the station in 2023 and build the station in 2024. There is a $500,000 line item in the city’s 2023 budget for acquiring land.
Previously, there had been a planned donation of land for the station in the planned development for the Mosaic development south of Community Hospital, but the planned development expired, Caton said.
The city is talking with the landowner there about a potential purchase, he said, but the city is using this opportunity to make sure it has explored all of its options.
“There are a couple locations that we’re exploring, including that one,” Caton said.