Virginia Watson remembers a Mesa County prosecutor telling her and other members of the family of murder victims Janet Davis and her daughter Jennifer in 2003 that the man who had just been convicted and sentenced for the murders would “never see the light of day.”
“But here we are 20 years later and he’s out free,” Watson said about the recent release of Verle Mangum from custody.
Mangum was released from the Mesa County jail in late March after his convictions were tossed and courts later determined new murder charges against him should be dismissed because his right to a speedy trial had been violated.
“I think the whole system let us down,” Watson said.
In her view, and the view of her sister, Carolyn Stoner, who lives in Garfield County, some of that responsibility falls on the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, which they feel should have done a better job of staying on top of the case and ensuring a new trial moved forward.
“I would say it’s probably something they didn’t keep up on, maybe; I don’t know,” Stoner said. “It’s pretty worrisome that they didn’t even know what was going on. Why didn’t they get their stuff together? We don’t know.”
For Mangum, more than two decades behind bars ended after the state Supreme Court rejected an appeal of lower-court rulings finding the charges against Mangum should be dismissed over the speedy-trial issue.
Kathleen Sinnott McGuire, one of Mangum’s attorneys, was present when Mangum walked free from the Mesa County jail and called the moment “pretty moving, for sure.”
“In fact, I had the pleasure of helping him reconnect with his family once he was released, so that was sort of a career highlight,” she said.
Meanwhile, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein shares the consternation of Watson and Stoner over how the case has turned out, but argues that the responsibility largely falls to the judge in the case.
“I’m very frustrated as well,” he said.
‘THEY GOT THE RIGHT PERSON’
Watson and Stoner remember their sister as someone who worked hard as nurse while being a single mom. In February 1996, Davis, 42, and Jennifer, 11, were found bludgeoned to death at their home in Clifton. The ex-husband of Davis originally was charged with the murders, but the case against him was dismissed after a significant witness changed his testimony. In 2001, Mangum, 17 at the time of the murders, was charged in the case, and prosecuted based on multiple confessions he had made to the crimes.
He was convicted in 2003 of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, and acquitted on a charge of sexual assault involving Jennifer Davis, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Family members of Davis felt good about the outcome achieved by prosecutors at the time.
“We think they got the right person,” Watson said.
Mangum’s convictions were affirmed after he directly appealed the trial outcome. In 2008, he then filed a motion for post-conviction relief, based on arguments that came to focus on alleged ineffective assistance by his attorneys and juror misconduct, among other issues.
One of Mangum’s trial attorneys was Richard Gurley, who now is a district court judge in Mesa County. As a result, the post-conviction relief matter was assigned to Judge James Boyd of the 9th Judicial District in Glenwood Springs, due to potential conflict-of-interest concerns for Mesa County judges because the case involved one of their colleagues.
LEGAL TWISTS, TURNSA hearing on the matter was held in 2018. It included testimony by Gurley, who said Mangum told him he had struck Janet Davis, hitting her harder than he had thought, and testimony by Mangum, who testified that he never confessed to Gurley and didn’t murder Davis or her daughter.
Also during the hearing, it was revealed that Mangum was excluded as the source of DNA on a number of evidentiary items as a result of the new DNA testing, but his DNA was found on a flashlight found in the car of Janet Davis. The car was found a short distance from her home after the murders and the killer is believed to have driven it there.
Mangum testified that he never owned a flashlight and never was in the vehicle. He said he and the son of Davis used to use flashlights to fish coins from fountains, which might explain the presence of the DNA.
In 2019 Boyd vacated Mangum’s conviction and sentence and ruled he was entitled to a new trial, finding Mangum had received ineffective legal representation by his trial and appeal attorneys. Among other things, Boyd faulted the handling by Gurley and fellow trial attorney Colleen Scissors of issues related to matters such as DNA and use of an alibi defense, and their failure to promptly and thoroughly investigate a “false confession” defense, including why a 17-year-old might falsely confess to a crime.
The Colorado Court of Appeals affirmed Boyd’s decision in 2021, and the DA’s Office began making plans to retry Mangum in the murder case. But in March 2022, Boyd ordered that the murder charges against Mangum must be dismissed because his right to a speedy trial had been violated. The Colorado Court of Appeals in September agreed.
At issue is a six-month speedy trial provision in Colorado. Rubinstein says Boyd failed to act on several prosecution motions until seven months after they were filed, including motions for a new bond hearing and to have the case returned to Mesa County courts. He also says Boyd didn’t change a mittimus, a court order requiring the Department of Corrections to incarcerate a convicted felon, until March 2022. Mangum was transferred to the Mesa County jail then, and Rubinstein says that’s when the clock should have started for speedy-trial considerations, or when Mangum entered a not-guilty plea.
Boyd ruled that the clock started in August 2021, after the appeals court upheld his ruling that Mangum deserve a new trial. The appeals court found that the clock started even earlier, when Boyd ordered the new trial in 2019, though the clock count was suspended while that order was under appeal.
JUDGE’S ROLE DEBATED
Rubinstein said he thinks the appeals court “got it wrong,” and the failure to adhere to the speedy trial provision is “on Boyd.”
Watson said of prosecutors, “You can’t tell me that they didn’t know in two years that they should be doing something. They kept waiting for some paper from Boyd but they knew they were going to have to do something.”
McGuire said, “One of the most basic, fundamental constitutional duties that a prosecutor has is to ensure that they bring a criminal defendant to trial within speedy trial (requirements) and they failed in that obligation. This was on them. ... This was entirely on the prosecution for failing to bring him to court to face the charges within his speedy trial period.”
She called the mittimus issue a “non-issue,” saying Boyd vacated the conviction in 2019 and it “was incumbent on the prosecutors to bring him to trial.”
“The fact that they now want to say the mittimus wasn’t vacated I think is a smoke-and-mirrors kind of argument that they’re hiding behind in order to not have to take responsibility for what they didn’t do.”
Rubinstein said he understands that the relatives of the Davises are frustrated with his office, and he conceded that the case law is “completely clear that it’s up to the DA’s office and the courts, it’s up to the system to get people to trial. It’s not up to the defendant. That’s the bottom line, it’s up to everybody but the defendant.”
Rubinstein remains frustrated that Boyd remained on the case after his 2019 ruling. He said a local judge, accountable to local voters during retention votes, should have handled the matter going forward, including the speedy-trial issue.
“There’s no conflict anymore. The decision that (Mangum) gets a new trial had already been made, so Gurley is no longer a witness. Why are we having a Glenwood judge deciding anything on the case?”
Said McGuire, “There was absolutely nothing about Judge Boyd’s conduct that evidences any sort of bias. Judge Boyd was simply a very thoughtful, knowledgeable and intelligent judge who ruled based on the facts and the law, which is exactly what any judge should do, and I would have hoped that a judge in Mesa County would have ruled the same way based on the law and the facts because it was obviously the correct ruling because the Court of Appeals said it was.”
MANGUM’S FUTUREWith Mangum convicted of no crimes in connection with the murders, no parole or probation applies now that he’s free.
Said Watson, who is a local resident, “We would like to know where he’s been released, whether it was here in Grand Junction, so that we can kind of look ahead, kind of pay attention to what’s going on around our houses and stuff.”
Said Stoner, “We don’t know how dangerous he is. I don’t think he is, but who knows?”
Watson said she isn’t really worried in terms of her safety, and Rubinstein said he has no information suggesting Mangum is a danger to relatives of the Davises.
He said he believes Mangum told the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office that he was heading to Oregon to live with his brother. Sheriff spokeswoman Wendy Likes said she had also heard he went to Oregon but doesn’t know that to be the case. “Since his sentence is vacated he is not required to tell us where he goes,” Likes said.
Said McGuire, “I’m not at liberty to disclose where he is but he’s doing amazingly well. He’s a real smart, thoughtful, intelligent, caring person and I think he’ll do very well with the rest of his life that he’s been given.”
While she’s happy that Mangum is free, she said he and his attorneys had looked forward to going to trial, having been confident the result would have been different this time.
From the perspective of Watson and Stoner, a guilty man ended up spending only a little more than two decades in jail and prison while awaiting trial and after being sentenced. Stoner said she doesn’t think he served an adequate sentence. “No, I don’t think so, but what family would when you have two family members murdered?” she said.