From Murder to Release

February 1996: Janet Davis, 42, and her daughter, Jennifer, 11, are found bludgeoned to death at their home in Clifton. The ex-husband of Davis originally was charged with the murders, but the case against him was dismissed after a significant witness changed his testimony.

2001: Verle Mangum, 17 at the time of the murders, is charged in the case. Mangum had made multiple confessions to the crimes.

2003: Mangum is convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He is acquitted on a charge of sexual assault involving Jennifer Davis. He is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

February 2008: A mandate concluding Mangum's direct appeal of his convictions is issued after his convictions were affirmed.

March 2008: Self-represented, Mangum files a motion for post-conviction relief. He is appointed legal counsel the following year. His arguments come to focus on alleged ineffective assistance of his trial and appeal attorneys, juror misconduct and other issues.

2014: Mangum files a motion for new DNA testing to be conducted in connection with the murders.

2016: Mangum wins a court order for the testing to be conducted.

2018: A hearing on Mangum's motion for post-conviction relief is held on five days spread out over several months in Glenwood Springs, where Judge James Boyd of the 9th Judicial District presides over the case.

April 2019: Boyd vacates Mangum's conviction and sentence and rules he is entitled to a new trial, finding he had received ineffective legal representation by his trial and appeal attorneys. Mangum’s trial attorneys were Richard Gurley, now a Mesa County district judge, and Colleen Scissors. Among other things, Boyd faulted the trial attorneys’ handling of issues related to matters such as DNA and use of an alibi defense, and their failure to promptly and thoroughly investigate a "false confession" defense, including why a 17-year-old might falsely confess to a crime.

If Mangum' conviction had stood, he faced resentencing due to a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences without parole for people who were juveniles at the time of the crime are unconstitutional, and a 2016 ruling making the previous one retroactive to sentences before 2012.

2021: The Colorado Court of Appeals affirms Boyd's decision, and the Mesa County District Attorney's Office indicates it plans to retry Mangum in the murder case.

March 2022: Boyd orders the murder charges against Mangum to be dismissed because his right to a speedy trial had been violated. “As tragic and as painful as it may be in the circumstances of this case, the law must be followed; the speedy trial time has run; the case must be dismissed; and it is,” Boyd says in his ruling. The District Attorney's Office files an immediate appeal, and Mangum remains in custody.

September 2022: The Colorado Court of Appeals also finds that the speedy trial period in the Mangum case had expired, and that Boyd was required to dismiss the charges against Mangum.

March 2023: Mangum is set free after the Colorado Supreme Court rejects an appeal to reverse the lower court rulings. No new charges can be brought against Mangum in the case due to double-jeopardy issues.

