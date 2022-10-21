Like a lot of World War II veterans, the fathers of local residents Lorna Reed and David Dearborn spoke little about their battlefield experiences.
When President Joe Biden recently created a new national monument at Camp Hale near Leadville, where Robert Reed, Neil Dearborn and others in the Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained in skiing, mountaineering and warfare before heading to fight in Europe, it helped assure that more people will hear the stories the veterans themselves were hesitant to tell.
“I’m excited. I’m so excited,” Reed, a Palisade resident, said about Biden’s action.
Dearborn, who lives in Grand Junction, said he thinks the monument’s creation is “probably a good thing, but I’m not an expert on it,
so ...”
But he then added about the 10th Mountain Division World War II vets, “They deserve any recognition they get, I guess, for the work that they did. It was just unbelievable what they did.”
DAD ‘GOT REALLY BEAT UP’
Dearborn’s father was a medic who patched up soldiers for a division that had a particularly high casualty rate in the war.
Reed’s dad, a staff sergeant, was hit by shell fragments as he exposed himself to enemy fire when he crawled forward to high ground to better direct mortar fire toward attacking German forces.
She said her father’s injuries came a day after Bob Dole, also a 10th Mountain soldier and later a U.S. senator, was injured during the same military operation.
Her dad “got really beat up,” Lorna Reed said.
“... He was full of shell fragments. His right arm was pretty mutilated. He recovered. Surgeons did a great job sewing him back together,” she said.
His lungs also were full of shell fragments, and he had a fairly long recovery but no permanent damage, Reed said.
She reminisced, “When you’re a little kid and your dad is covered in scars, you think all dads are covered in scars. You don’t realize it’s different, because it’s your dad,” she said.
Physically, at least, her father appeared to have recovered.
But she said her father mentally was a different person after returning from the war to recover “in pajamas, in a hospital, with a Silver Star and a Purple Heart.”
She knows, from reading the letters he wrote to her mom when they were dating, the kind of person he was before the war, versus the one who returned home and later started a family. He was still in his early 20s when he was injured, and then got married in 1948 and with his wife Holly raised Lorna and her two brothers.
“He had PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) his whole life, as so many veterans did or do,” she said. “But it wasn’t diagnosed in World War II.”
Reed said her family is from Philadelphia but her dad was born in Argentina, while her grandfather, an engineer, was working at the time to build a Bank of Boston building in Buenos Aires. Her grandfather’s work then took him to Montreal, where her dad learned to ski.
“Dad knew how to ski, so he was all ready to be in the 10th. Not too many people knew how to ski in 1942-43. It wasn’t a thing yet,” she said.
‘LIKE ... SPECIAL FORCES’
Dearborn said his dad was from New Hampshire, where he learned to ski.
He said his dad would talk about training at Camp Hale, sleeping on the snow in the mountains in the middle of winter day after day.
“They had to stay out and stay warm. They were really something. They were kind of like (Army) Special Forces,” he said.
He said the training toughened up 10th Mountain soldiers for taking on the Germans in the mountains in Europe. Dearborn’s dad joined in the 10th Mountain Division’s famous nighttime climb of Riva Ridge in Italy.
“When they got up there they kind of surprised the Germans. (The Germans) didn’t expect anybody to be able to scale those ridges or mountains and surprise-attack them at the top,” Dearborn said.
He said there were times when his dad as a medic would tend to an injured soldier while they were still pinned down on the battlefield. After his dad died, at least two veterans told him of how his father saved them that way.
“He’d stay out there with them and eventually get back (to safety) with them,” he said.
Dearborn said it wasn’t until maybe 50 years after the war that his dad would say much about it.
“I think it was a rough, rough time for them. Well, there’s no question it was a rough, rough time. It affected them,” Dearborn said.
Dearborn said he used to ski with a lot of the 10th Mountain Division World War II veterans, and for many years they wouldn’t talk about the war.
“These guys were true heroes, really,” he said.
Reed said that once most World War II vets got home, they just wanted to get on with life, going to college on the G.I. bill, buying a house and raising kids.
“They didn’t talk about (the war). It was horrible. They just wanted to move on, you know? That was the main thing, to get away from it.”
LIFE AFTER THE WAR
Her father graduated with a Spanish major from Middlebury College in Vermont after the war. He helped start a Ski Patrol at the Snow Bowl resort in Vermont, made a career as a salesman as his family ended up in the Philadelphia area, and pursued a lifelong passion for tennis.
Dearborn said his dad was on the ski team at New England College in New Hampshire after the war. While his dad knew some of the 10th Mountain war vets who helped grow the ski industry in the United States, he didn’t play a part in that himself, Dearborn said. He became a metallurgist who worked in the steel industry.
Dearborn said his father and family would come to Colorado on vacations when he was a kid, visiting Camp Hale and skiing at resorts, which helped lead to the younger Dearborn falling in love with the state and later deciding to move here.
Reed said she was among several members of her family who moved to the state. These days she’s retired from growing peaches, but before she moved to the area she was a ski bum in Aspen for 13 years, she said.
“Dad taught us the 10th Mountain snowplow,” she said of the skiing technique.
She said she eventually got into cross-country skiing, which “was essentially what they were doing in Camp Hale.” She said the 10th Mountain Division developed skis, climbing skins that attach to them, ski waxes, along with clothing, tents and other gear.
“Everything that we took for granted they were trying to figure out how to make it work so they wouldn’t freeze to death at 12,000 feet, while carrying munitions and guns and all that stuff,” she said. “They were real pioneers.”
‘HALLOWED GROUND’
She said she and family members “all celebrate Camp Hale. We’ve camped over there.”
She called the monument designation “huge” for Colorado.
“Camp Hale is beautiful, beautiful territory. It’s hallowed ground, a special place, and it started the ski industry for Colorado, for the country, for the most part.”
She also worries that the new national monument could come under threat from a future president, the way she said former president Donald Trump eviscerated Bears Ears National Monument in Utah before Biden restored it to its previous size.
“But I can’t see the Republican Party turning against Camp Hale. I think that’s a done deal, I hope.”
Colorado’s Republican congressional delegation, including U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, had urged Biden not to designate the new monument, raising concerns about the action making logging and mining off-limits in the area.
Dearborn reminisces about visits his dad and family would make to Camp Hale as his dad got older. His dad died in 1998, but Dearborn still sometimes goes up to the Camp Hale area on Memorial Day for a service that is held there.
“I’ve definitely been thinking about (Camp Hale) more lately. That area is beautiful,” he said.
OPPORTUNITY TO HELP VETS
Steamboat Springs resident Nancy Kramer is the president of the 10th Mountain Division Foundation, which seeks to honor and perpetuate the memory of the division’s soldiers. Her father, William “Rope Sole” Robertson, is a division veteran who got his nickname from the rope-soled climbing boots soldiers used during the war. He also fought in Italy.
Robertson lived out his life in Oregon, and Kramer said she was glad she had the chance to visit Camp Hale with him before he died. She hopes the monument designation and heightened focus on those who trained there before serving in World War II could help the foundation leverage more support for veterans making career transitions into the outdoor industry.
“Just getting the story out and understanding what (the Camp Hale trainees’) influence was, it’s a huge opportunity for us to help the veterans,” she said.