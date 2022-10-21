Like a lot of World War II veterans, the fathers of local residents Lorna Reed and David Dearborn spoke little about their battlefield experiences.

When President Joe Biden recently created a new national monument at Camp Hale near Leadville, where Robert Reed, Neil Dearborn and others in the Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained in skiing, mountaineering and warfare before heading to fight in Europe, it helped assure that more people will hear the stories the veterans themselves were hesitant to tell.