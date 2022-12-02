Central High School is home to School District 51’s latest team to make the state championships.
But these kids don’t battle it out on the gridiron. Pitches and courts didn’t jibe with them the way the virtual arena does.
Central’s Rocket League esports team is on the Front Range for the state championship today as one of the final four teams. Rocket League is a video game that is, essentially, 3-on-3 soccer featuring super fast racecars that can blow up. Think indoor soccer meets a demolition derby.
While these competitors may not be hitting each other every day, running sprints or practicing their jump shots, they feel as enriched through the program as any athlete. Central and Fruita Monument are the only schools in the district with esports teams.
Players Brayden Markley, Ean McDonald and Joe Thomas, and coaches Victoria Chavez-Herrera and Nick Allan, think it’s time to give the team and esports the credit they deserve.
“People don’t see the emotion in this. ‘Oh it’s not a sport,’ which it really ain’t because you just sit here and don’t do anything physical, but there’s still emotion here,” said McDonald, who is the heart and soul of the team. “If this team didn’t exist, I would lose my friends and a safe environment. I would have to find a way to bring this competitiveness out … I just hope people understand that esports has that same energy that a football game or a basketball game has.”
CRAFTING SUCCESS
The difference between esports and physical sports begins and ends with where and how the game is played. Other aspects — team building, commitment to a craft, celebrating a win, learning from a loss, building a community, a path to college and a career — run parallel to each other.
The Central program, and esports in general, offer a haven for students who, in the past, have been stereotyped and picked on.
“This is a population of students that are usually ignored and, for a long time, stigmatized for playing video games,” Allan said. “These are kids like any other kids who want to be on a team, and interact with each other. They deserve respect and support. I think we’re starting to turn a corner.”
Chavez-Herrera agreed.
“Students in general want to be validated for the skills that they have. When they come to this type of environment where they’re fortifying their skills, because you do have to have a certain set of skills to play video games at a competitive level,” she said. “They often feel alienated on our campus because we do show such high regard to some of our other sports here. Having a high caliber team for such a different set of skills, it opens up that community for them.”
And that falls in line with why Markley, McDonald and Thomas stick with the team and commit to getting better.
Markley has been playing Rocket League since elementary school. He used to be content with casual capabilities but eventually desired to improve, unlike with soccer, which he played for a few years. He joined the Central team in the spring.
“This feels more real. When you play soccer when you’re young, it doesn’t feel real. You more just do it to pass the time,” Markley said. “But here, I feel like we have something going. We made the top 8 in the state, it just feels more professional to me.”
How the Rocket League team feels to Markley is how he treats it — and he’s darn good at the game and considered, without hesitation from his teammates and coaches, the best on the team. Colleges have already come calling to recruit the sophomore.
“I heard from the University of Arizona but they were disappointed I wasn’t a senior. So apparently, I’ll just need to keep getting better and doing what I’m doing. And hopefully, I’ll be able to keep doing this longer than high school,” he said.
McDonald joined the team in the spring as well because it sounded like a good way to scratch his competitive itch while also doing something he loves. He gave basketball, football and baseball a shot.
“With the other sports, for a minute, I wanted to get better but then I lost the drive for it. Unlike this, the drive is just constantly there,” McDonald said, no pun intended.
Thomas said he joined because he was looking to make new friends and bond over a shared love.
The Rocket League team made the playoffs last season but lost early. Markley, McDonald and Thomas got to work this season to improve their skills.
The key to a successful Rocket League team, just as with any other sport. isn’t pulling off the flashy moves but playing as a team. It’s what the players call “game sense.”
Each team has three players — one up front to attack the ball, one in the middle to take a pass, and one behind to guard the goal. Players need to be aware of what’s happening and be ready to rotate positions at a moment’s notice. McDonald likened the makeup and game sense to basketball.
“You have to know where everything is for a solid five minutes or even more because of overtime,” he said. “You can be good at mechanics, but if you go at the wrong times you can let up a goal.”
The team showed immense progress at the end of last season and continued that development in the fall. “I’m kind of surprised we made it this far, but…” Markley said as he and everyone else started laughing.
“Brayden brings the hard truth,” someone chimed in.
“This team has improved a lot over the course of two seasons,” Markley finished.
This is the first year that the Colorado High School Activities Association has sanctioned esports.
The team, called Warriors Rocket Varsity, won its first playoff game against Pueblo West a couple of weeks ago. The Warriors are seeded fifth of 32 teams. Today they first play Castle View, which was seeded fourth.
“We have the potential, we just need to unlock the potential. That drive to get better and win it all,” McDonald said. “It’s kind of funny to say I get intense at video games but I get intense because you want to win the championship.”
GROWTH ON THE HORIZON
Central esports is in its fourth year and has spring and fall seasons. Including Rocket League, the program has teams for Overwatch, League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It has the capabilities to offer teams for other games such as the Madden NFL franchise but doesn’t have the interest.
About 27 kids have signed up for the team while eight actively participate, Chavez-Herrera, the head coach, said.
She has been with the program for 2½ years and has seen it grow.
“The original coach and I were pregnant at the same time. She had to step away and I didn’t want the team to disband so I stepped in for her,” Chavez-Herrera said. “They’re an awesome group of kids and they need a supportive place to be.”
Because of Chavez-Herrera’s workload, she brought Allan on this season to facilitate the Rocket League practices.
Both expressed some jealousy as they wished they had these opportunities in high school.
“This brings community. We talk about mental health needs so much in this valley. We have kids who come here and cry and we sit with them. Or they’re struggling with grades so we sit with them and help them, because they need good grades to play,” Allan said. “It’s that added element that can get kids to buy into school … this will help them become better students.”
Not just that, but esports also offer legitimate paths to college and a professional life with gamers becoming bonafide celebrities.
Both coaches said they feel supported by Central, the district and the community — especially when compared to how esports was perceived even five years ago.
This was the first year that Central had official uniforms, which were funded by the school. The biggest hurdle the team faces is IT support, Chavez-Herrera said.
Each student has to be approved to bypass certain restrictions that are needed to play games, Chavez-Herrera said. The computers they practice on may also process graphics at a slower speed than someone with a gaming computer, which can be the difference between a win and a loss.
Another hurdle is that if the team wants to have a team that plays a game specific to the Nintendo Switch, such as Smash Bros., practices need to be at someone’s house because of network limitations at Central.
Despite those difficulties, though, Chavez-Herrera is excited about the future of the program.
“I want to emphasize that this the end of a chapter, in my opinion,” she said. “Because I want the next chapter to be this program not only exploding but for us to create a connection at the middle school level.”