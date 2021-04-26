Parks and Recreation operations, with a couple of exceptions, are looking similar to pre-pandemic days after Mesa County’s Free to Choose resolution, which lifted many public health restrictions.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said operations at the city’s large parks, such as Canyon View and Lincoln parks, are pretty much back to normal. Outdoor spring sports are happening, and spectator capacity limits are no longer in effect.
“We worked with the Mesa County Health Department to enable sports user groups for the springtime, and all the different user groups have been approved through the public health department,” Sherbenou said. “When the Free to Choose direction came from the county, that changed the distancing.”
While outdoor operations are back to normal, some indoor restrictions remain.
The city is following Gov. Jared Polis’s mask order, which calls for masks to be worn at indoor facilities, Sherbenou said.At Orchard Mesa Pool, people still are required to wear masks when not swimming.
The Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., also remains closed, Sherbenou said, after its board met and discussed reopening.
He said that they were waiting to see what the governor does with the mask order before reopening.
“Through the pandemic we’ve generally said, ‘No, it’s something that we’re not comfortable with having open,’” Sherbenou said. “Going into this new territory with the County’s Free to Choose order, we put it on the board and what they thought.”
OTHER OPENINGS
Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool is on schedule to reopen on Memorial Day weekend, as it normally has in the past.
Last year, the pandemic pushed the opening into July, but Sherbenou said he expects the pool to be back to its normal schedule, though he noted things could change if the COVID-19 situation in the county changes.
“We are planning on operating, at this point in time, as normal,” Sherbenou said. “Of course, plans do change in COVID times, but I think things are looking very positive for being able to have a normal summer at Lincoln Park Pool.”
The city will also open several dog parks in July with two new dog parks at Las Colonias.
The small dog park at Canyon View will also reopen in August after having its grass replaced with a more durable variety.
“The Las Colonias Dog Park, the one-third we were able to open last year, has continued to remain open,” Sherbenou said. “We have the middle section and the east section that have the water features that will be open in July.”