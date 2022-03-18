The Grand Junction High School Academic Team placed first in the Class 4A State Knowledge Bowl competition on Tuesday.
The Grand Junction High School Tigers have won a state title nearly every year they’ve competed in the Knowledge Bowl. Tuesday’s win marks the Tigers’ 23rd state classification title, and coach Coady Shawcroft’s 10th win as coach.
Led by Shawcroft, the team is made up of students Brady Ancell, Cailan McKim, Alexander Chang, Jake Peltier, Sam Gudat, Ashley Gudat, Asher Goldberg, Able Martinez, Mikayla Mai Dao, Athena Quesenberry, Megan TerLouw, Isenia Fregaso, Jamison Whiteford, Max Wilson, and Ethan Crawford.
“What’s remarkable about this team was that we had only one player who played at a state tournament and returned (Brady Ancell). This year’s team was made up of almost entirely new players. For them to be able to win a state championship in one year is pretty remarkable. I’m super proud,” Shawcroft said.
The Knowledge Bowl usually consists of roughly 60 teams, representing high schools across Colorado in separate classifications based on enrollment. This year, the tournament took place Monday and Tuesday. Teams must complete two written rounds, which are then followed by nine oral, Jeopardy-style rounds.
The subject matter of each question that students must answer covers virtually all subjects. According to Shawcroft, subjects can be “literally anything,” ranging from math, science, literature, current events, and history. “There’s even some pop culture questions. I mean, this year there was one question about Thanos.”
For those not familiar with Thanos, he is a supervillain in the Marvel Comics collection.
This year, the Knowledge Bowl competition was held virtually with the GJHS team set up at the Grand Junction Police Department conference room.
For their win, the school gets a trophy, each competing student gets a medal, and two scholarships are awarded (one to the University of Northern Colorado and the other to Colorado State University). If none of the students on the Academic Team plan to attend either of those universities, two other students at Grand Junction High School who are attending them will get the scholarships.
“This is a program we had to rebuild after COVID. We lost the 4A state tournament last year. Our returning captain came to me about a year ago, and he said he wanted to win a state championship. We needed a team, so we recruited super hard, and got a bunch of great kids. They all bought in, worked super hard, and started a countdown on my white board. They did it. They followed through and they won,” Shawcroft said.
Brady Ancell, the team captain for the Tigers’ academic team, will end his time at Grand Junction High School on a high note.
“It was bittersweet. There’s a legacy we have to uphold (at Grand Junction High School) because we’ve won so many, like 20 out of the last 25 years. There’s a lot of pressure, especially as team captain. I was very happy with our team and how it turned out, so a lot of relief and excitement,” Ancell said.