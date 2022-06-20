Third annual Juneteenth celebration draws large crowd

Stormy weather did not hamper area residents from attending Grand Junction’s third annual Juneteenth celebration held Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Park.
“We started our celebration in the wake of the George Floyd murder,” Juneteenth organizer Elisa Love said. “It was a way to bring the community together to process what was going on in our country. As it happened, recognition of the Juneteenth was going on.”
And this year, Juneteenth became a nationally recognized holiday.
Although COVID caused cancellations of most major gatherings, the Juneteenth celebration occurred by following strict protocols.
“We grew in our crowds every year,” Love said. “Black Citizens and Friends has continued to grow locally and nationally.”
Black Citizens and Friends President David Combs emceed the two-hour afternoon program while the First United Methodist Church Downtown Praise Team “Looking Up” provided music during the ceremony.
Several area proclamations of Juneteenth recognitions were read throughout the ceremony highlighting the fact that Juneteenth celebrates the Galveston, Texas announcement that slaves were free and is the oldest event celebrating the emancipation of slaves.
During the presentation, Charlie Dwellington’s, located at 103 N. First St., became the first business to earn the Inclusivity Business of the Year award, and educator Shawn Bryant was recognized with the Josephine Elizabeth Taylor Dickey Teacher of the Year award.
Koreena Moreno recounted the history of the Southern Underground Railroad, which is lesser known than the Northern Underground Railroad, She hared the history in English while Ruben Pacheco shared the story in Spanish.
The Southern Underground Railroad speaks of thousands who fled to Mexico by foot, horseback or by crossing a ferry undetected.
High School student Naya Horton shared her sister Brooklyn’s speech regarding systematic discrimination. “Now is the time to accept everyone’s differences” she said at the end of her talk.
School District 51 Assistant Superintendent, who will soon take over as superintendent, Brian Hill said America’s history needs to continue to be shared.
“We are able to learn about a part of our American history that is often overlooked. And just as the news of emancipation was kept from freed slaves in Texas for years after they were supposed to be freed, we can’t keep important pieces of our country’s history from its citizens.”
He added that the district’s newly adopted strategic plan is committed to equipping students to be culturally connected through local and global awareness.
CMU student Selena Edwards told the audience that Juneteenth signifies sacrifice, accomplishments, freedom, motivation and hope to college students.
“Juneteenth is a reminder to be resilient, courageous and proud,” she said.
Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker challenged people to “just stop and listen and try to understand others’ perspectives.”
Writer and journalist Wayne Hare addressed the audience through phone media technology saying it’s critical that kids learn the good and bad of this country.
Attendee Grand Junction resident Jake Storey enjoyed reading information during the art show and said it’s important to our society to value the civil rights of others and understand those who may be different than you.
The event culminated with the audience joining hands and singing “We Shall Overcome.”
“People need to be aware of (what) black culture is all about and the actual history that occurred,” said Fred Gallegos of Delta. “That’s what Juneteenth means to me.”