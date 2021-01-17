Those interested in running for City Council have little time left to return signatures to the City Clerk to place themselves on the ballot.
Kraig Andrews, who currently represents District E said he plans to run this year, but for the at-large seat. Andrews joins Abe Herman and councilmember Rick Taggart as candidates for City Council who have publicly announced their candidacies. Herman also announced this week that he has submitted the required signatures to the city clerk.
Andrews, who was appointed to the council in 2019, said he wanted to continue to serve and that his work in the construction industry brought an important perspective to the board.
“The council is a diverse group,” Andrews said. “I bring something to the table that nobody else has. When we go through and talk about developments or access plans on Patterson, I’m in that industry.”
Andrews said he intends to move from his current home within the next few years. He plans to build a new home within the city, but wanted the option to locate it outside District E, which covers Orchard Mesa and the area between 7th and 12th Street south of Orchard Avenue. Herman will be running for the open District E seat.
Taggart had been serving in the at-large seat, but is running this year to represent District A, which covers downtown Grand Junction and the Redlands. Taggart had served a partial term prior from 2015 to 2017 and a full term from 2017 to 2021, but will be able to serve another full term, Grand Junction City Attorney John Shaver said. A term is only counted as a full term if the person serves for more than 50% of the term.
“City Council terms are four years,” Shaver said. “We don’t have any two-year terms, only four-year terms. So in order to determine whether Council Member Taggart could run now, we have to look back and count whether that partial term that he began in 2015 and completed in 2017 is less than two years and it is.”
There are currently three candidates who have publicly announced bids for the City Council with four open seats. District D, which covers northeastern Grand Junction, is currently represented by Mayor Duke Wortmann, who is not seeking reelection.
There is still plenty of time for candidates to return signatures and there may be candidates for the open district that have not publicly announced their candidacy yet. However, if there are no candidates for an open seat the position could be filled by appointment by the new City Council.