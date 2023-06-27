Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Third defendant pleads guilty in inmate fentanyl death case

Karlie Locke, Vanessa Vasquez, Anna Munday

Karlie Locke, Vanessa Vasquez, Anna Munday

A third person has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in relation to the death of an inmate at the Mesa County Jail in May, 2022.

Karlie Locke, 29, one of six people indicted in the case, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death.

