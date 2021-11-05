A third lawsuit has been filed against a former Grand Junction fertility doctor alleging the same thing, that the doctor used his own sperm to impregnate a patient.
The lawsuit, filed in Mesa County District Court, alleges that former Dr. Paul Jones used his own sperm during fertility treatment for several patients, saying that DNA testing showed the mother in the case has at least 17 other siblings.
Jones, now 80, has since surrendered his license to practice medicine.
The first two lawsuits, which include as many as six families, were filed in 2019 essentially alleging the same thing in cases that date back decades.
Denver attorney Paula Greisen, who filed the initial lawsuit against Jones, said that at least 11 children had been traced to him using DNA evidence from her client that occurred over a 20-year period time span.
Several of the plaintiffs said they learned about it all after getting their DNA tested through Ancestry.com, a service that allows people to trace their heritage.
“The daughter started getting contacted by other children who were born using this same fertility doctor, and it turns out that they are related,” Greisen said at the time. “Certainly monetary compensation for what they’re suffering is one remedy, but holding him accountable for engaging in this huge violation of trust is the primary goal of coming forward.”
Greisen said her client learned that she has the gene that carries cystic fibrosis, something that couldn’t be traced to any known relatives on her maternal or paternal sides.
Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections.
The newest lawsuit claims that Jones also has that gene.