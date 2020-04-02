At a third meeting to consider a temporary jobs program to assist residents out of work due to the coronavirus, Grand Junction City Council voted to set a public hearing date to consider the issue as a non-emergency ordinance on April 15.
The council meeting, which made its first attempt at holding a meeting with some council members participating remotely, was complicated by technical issues that lasted more than an hour.
The ordinance would provide $2.2 million in funding to hire temporary workers to complete city projects during the economic fallout from the COVID-19 response. It would also provide $500,000 for the Western Colorado Community Foundation, which would distribute the funds to Grand Junction nonprofits that provide food and housing assistance to local residents.
The council discussed potentially considering the nonprofit funding portion of the ordinance as an emergency provision, allowing it to vote on the motion next Monday. However, an emergency ordinance would need a unanimous vote of the council to pass. Council member Phylis Norris and Mayor Pro Tem Duke Wortmann said they were not sure that portion had unanimous support.
After a confused motion to split the temporary worker portion of the ordinance from the nonprofit portion passed, council held another vote to separate the two programs into two ordinances and set a public hearing date for April 15. The motion passed with council member Anna Stout voting no and council member Chuck McDaniel abstaining due to technical issues.