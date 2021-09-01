A citizens’ initiative to restrict how non-tax revenues to the state are spent qualified as the third proposed statewide measure that will appear on the fall ballot.
Currently known as Initiative 19, the proposal would prohibit all executive branches of the state — governor, attorney general, treasurer and secretary of state — from spending what is known as “custodial” money.
That’s revenue that the state collects that is not from taxes or fees, which includes things as money from legal settlements or special federal funding for COVID-19 relief.
Like taxes and fees, which are appropriated by the Colorado Legislature, some custodial money can be directly spent by the executive branch, sometimes known as discretionary spending.
The measure was led and is being pushed by the right-leaning Colorado Rising Action, a pro-Republican group that advances conservative principles and holds “liberal groups and their special interest networks accountable.”
It’s director, Michael Fields, former head of the Colorado chapter of Americans for Prosperity, has said the intent is to take power away from the governor and other statewide elected officials in unilaterally deciding how custodial money is spent.
Some such money, such as the state’s portion of the tobacco settlement and some of that COVID relief funds, are already decided by the Legislature.
The proposed ballot measure turned in nearly 196,000 signatures. It only needed 124,632 to qualify.
It joins two other ballot measures. One to reduce the state’s property tax rate from 7.15% for residential to 6.5%, and 29% for commercial to 26.4%
The other would impose a new 5% sales tax on marijuana to pay for tutoring programs for students in minority and low-income families.