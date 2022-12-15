The Food Bank of the Rockies’ Western Slope branch has been brightening the holiday season for many in the region for two dozen years, but this holiday season is the organization’s first in its dynamic new digs.
Food Bank of the Rockies recently moved into the Etkin Family Distribution Center, a 50,400-square-foot warehouse and food distribution center that was built this year thanks to a $10.8 million capital campaign. A grand opening ceremony for the building was held Wednesday afternoon.
FBR Western Slope Director Sue Ellen Rodwick said that massive upgrade in space from its prior location in Palisade — which was nearly twice as small — has already made a tangible difference in how the organization can carry out its Christmastime operations.
“Because we have 400% more cooler space, we’ll be able to have a lot more of the fresh items that people would enjoy around the holidays,” Rodwick said.
“The ease of access for our trucks going throughout the Western Slope makes it easier, especially this time of year when the weather is sometimes not cooperative for us to get in and out and around to the different regions across the state. With more space, we can also have more of a variety of items for our partners to order from and more space for our volunteers to come in and help in.”
Rodwick said that FBR Western Slope’s transition to the Etkin Family Distribution Center went well overall and that the nonprofit’s workers and volunteers were able to essentially hit the ground running.
The ability to quickly get to work — and provide more opportunities for volunteers in such a grand new space — was fortunate for FBR Western Slope, as the holiday season can be a dire time of need for many.
“We certainly see more interest from volunteers, so we make sure we have plenty of volunteering opportunities available, which we do now in our new building. Those opportunities currently are mostly building food boxes for our mobile pantries. In the future, our dehydrator program will be running, so we’ll have more volunteer opportunities with that,” Rodwick said.
“Because we’re a distribution center, we’re also meeting the needs of our 145-plus hunger relief partners across the 13 counties that we serve throughout the Western Slope, so a lot of them start ordering for the holidays well in advance — usually in the beginning of December — and we make sure that we have a lot of the traditional holiday items available like fresh potatoes, canned potatoes, gravy packets, yams, those types of things. We also provide culturally responsive food, especially for Navidad, so having all the fixings for tamales such as corn husks and dried peppers.”
The nonprofit serves those items at its mobile pantries and then the rest is available for its partners to order and distribute themselves.
Rodwick said that every dollar donated to the food bank translates to three meals served this month and that donations can be made or information about volunteering can be found at foodbankrockies.org/ws.