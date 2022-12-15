The Food Bank of the Rockies’ Western Slope branch has been brightening the holiday season for many in the region for two dozen years, but this holiday season is the organization’s first in its dynamic new digs.

Food Bank of the Rockies recently moved into the Etkin Family Distribution Center, a 50,400-square-foot warehouse and food distribution center that was built this year thanks to a $10.8 million capital campaign. A grand opening ceremony for the building was held Wednesday afternoon.