DENVER — Lawmakers are to memorialize former state Sen. John (Jack) Taylor of Steamboat Springs this week. Taylor, 85, died of COVID in 2020. A Republican, Taylor represented northwest Colorado for 16 years, from 1993 to 2000 in the Colorado House, and 2001 to 2008 in the Colorado Senate. During that time, he sponsored 234 bills and resolutions, most of which were enacted.

■ Today: Legislature closed in observance of Presidents Day.

