DENVER — Lawmakers are to memorialize former state Sen. John (Jack) Taylor of Steamboat Springs this week. Taylor, 85, died of COVID in 2020. A Republican, Taylor represented northwest Colorado for 16 years, from 1993 to 2000 in the Colorado House, and 2001 to 2008 in the Colorado Senate. During that time, he sponsored 234 bills and resolutions, most of which were enacted.
■ Today: Legislature closed in observance of Presidents Day.
■ Tuesday: The House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee is to hear HB1139, a measure that would lead to increased salaries for county elected offices, including an 8% annual increase for Delta County commissioners and other countywide elected offices.
■ Wednesday: The Senate Transportation & Energy Committee is to debate HB1014, a bill that would require motorists to yield to larger vehicles in roundabouts.
■ Thursday: The House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee is to discuss HB1152, a measure that would bar certain foreign nations deemed state sponsors of terrorism, such as Russia and China, from acquiring a majority ownership share in agricultural land, or mineral and water rights.
■ Next week: The Colorado Senate is to officially confirm the governor re-appointments of Kasia Iwanizcko MacLeod and Daniel Ramos, both of Denver, and the appointment of Joyce Sekharan of Grand Junction to the Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees.