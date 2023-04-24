2023 Lege calendar

DENVER — The Legislature is entering its final two weeks of the 2023 session. That means there will be fewer bills heard in committee, and more on floor debate.

Today: The Senate Judiciary Committee is to hear a pair of measures aimed at improving judicial discipline procedures in the state. One, HB1019, establishes more transparency in judicial discipline procedures, including providing complainants details about why a complaint isn’t pursued. The other is HCR1001, a proposed constitutional amendment to be placed before voters in 2024 to create an independent Judicial Discipline Adjudicative Board, one that would oversee future complaints against judges.

