DENVER — The Legislature is entering its final two weeks of the 2023 session. That means there will be fewer bills heard in committee, and more on floor debate.
Today: The Senate Judiciary Committee is to hear a pair of measures aimed at improving judicial discipline procedures in the state. One, HB1019, establishes more transparency in judicial discipline procedures, including providing complainants details about why a complaint isn’t pursued. The other is HCR1001, a proposed constitutional amendment to be placed before voters in 2024 to create an independent Judicial Discipline Adjudicative Board, one that would oversee future complaints against judges.
Tuesday: The House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee is to discuss SB260, a measure that would bar medical professionals from requiring state-issued identification or charge someone to receive a publicly funded vaccine.
Wednesday: The Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee is to debate SB295, a measure introduced by Western Slope lawmakers to create a Colorado River Drought Task Force, one that would help find new ways to deal with limited water supplies from the river basin and how they related to interstate needs. The bill’s sponsors include House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillion, Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, and Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle.
Thursday: The House State, Civic, Military & Veteran Affairs Committee is to review SB32, a measure that calls for the creation of a pilot program to help pinpoint wildfires in their early stages.
Next week: This will be the final week of the 2023 session, when bills will fly between committees and legislative chambers before lawmakers quit for the year by May 5.