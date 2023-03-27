DENVER — The Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee is expected to finalize its spending plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
■ Today: Over the last couple of legislative sessions, laws have been enacted to include countywide and school board candidates to abide by similar campaign finance contribution limits as statewide offices. The House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee is to hear one more, HB1245. This one would hold municipal candidates to similar limitations.
■ Tuesday: The House Health & Insurance Committee is to consider HB1226, partly sponsored by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, to add new transparency reporting requirements for hospitals.
■ Wednesday: The House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee is to review HB1243, a measure that would alter what nonprofit hospitals consider as a community benefit, things they do in lieu of paying taxes, such as free or discounted health care.
■ Thursday: The Senate Health & Human Services Committee is to debate HB1002, a measure that would place a price limit on epinephrine auto injectors.
■ Next week: After the JBC approves the final version of its so-called Long Bill, the measure that sets spending for state government, lawmakers will pore over it, and offer amendments of their own.