This Week in the Legislature graphic

DENVER — The Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee is expected to finalize its spending plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

■ Today: Over the last couple of legislative sessions, laws have been enacted to include countywide and school board candidates to abide by similar campaign finance contribution limits as statewide offices. The House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee is to hear one more, HB1245. This one would hold municipal candidates to similar limitations.

Tags