DENVER — A House committee is to hear a bill later this week that would require larger counties, including Mesa, to go to five commissioners instead of three, and require that at least three of them be elected by district, rather than county wide.
■ Today: The Senate Education Committee is to hold the confirmation hearings of three members of the Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees for the reappointments of Kasia Iwaniczko-MacLeod and Daniel Ramos, both of Denver, and the appointment of Joyce Sekharan of Grand Junction.
■ Tuesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to hear HB1182, a bipartisan measure to require remote public access to criminal court proceedings if a courtroom has the available technology to do so. Some courts, including those in Mesa County, started allowing that in certain proceedings since the pandemic shutdown.
■ Wednesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to debate HB1171, a measure that would require landlords to have just causes for evicting a tenant, such as failure to pay rent or commits a substantial violation of a rental agreement.
■ Thursday: The Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee is to hear HB1004, a measure that would require a better understanding in languages other than English on insurance documents.
■ Next week: The House Education Committee is to hear a bill that would bar any employee or volunteer in a school setting or child care center from spanking a child.