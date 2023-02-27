2023 Lege calendar

DENVER — A House committee is to hear a bill later this week that would require larger counties, including Mesa, to go to five commissioners instead of three, and require that at least three of them be elected by district, rather than county wide.

■ Today: The Senate Education Committee is to hold the confirmation hearings of three members of the Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees for the reappointments of Kasia Iwaniczko-MacLeod and Daniel Ramos, both of Denver, and the appointment of Joyce Sekharan of Grand Junction.

