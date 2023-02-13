2023 Lege calendar

DENVER — The Douglas County Democrat who wants to require larger counties to go to five commissioners and have at least three of them elected by district, rather than countywide, has introduced his bill into the Colorado House. That measure, HB1180, hasn’t yet been scheduled for its first hearing, but it’s main sponsor, Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, now has a Senate sponsor, Sen. Keven Priola, a Henderson Democrat who switched from the Republican Party last fall.

■ Today: The Senate Judiciary Committee is to hear SB22, a measure that would add aggravated motor vehicle theft to the list of crimes that someone can be convicted of to also bar their ability to possess a firearm. Under current law, there is a long list of such crimes, from arson to murder.

