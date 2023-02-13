DENVER — The Douglas County Democrat who wants to require larger counties to go to five commissioners and have at least three of them elected by district, rather than countywide, has introduced his bill into the Colorado House. That measure, HB1180, hasn’t yet been scheduled for its first hearing, but it’s main sponsor, Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, now has a Senate sponsor, Sen. Keven Priola, a Henderson Democrat who switched from the Republican Party last fall.
■ Today: The Senate Judiciary Committee is to hear SB22, a measure that would add aggravated motor vehicle theft to the list of crimes that someone can be convicted of to also bar their ability to possess a firearm. Under current law, there is a long list of such crimes, from arson to murder.
■ Tuesday: The House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee is to debate HB1113, a measure that would require Legislative Council, the research and staffing arm of the Legislature, to prepare impact notes on bills outlining their affects on counties much as they already do on bills that impact the state as a whole.
■ Wednesday: The Senate Judiciary Committee is to discuss SB95, a measure that would make it a felony to aim a laser light at an aircraft.
■ Thursday: The Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee is to hear SB38, a measure that would prohibit slaughtering equine for human consumption.
■ Next week: The House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee is to look at HB1139, a measure that would alter the categories of four counties that determines how much their elected officials are paid. Under it, Delta County would move from a Category III-B to III-A, giving all elected officials an 8% increase in pay. Currently, commissioners, assessor, treasurer and clerk there make about $81,000 a year. The bill would increase that to $86,000. The sheriff’s pay would go from $105,000 to $114,000.