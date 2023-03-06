DENVER — A bill that would allow Delta County elected officials to receive an 8.3% pay raise cleared the Colorado House and is to be heard in the Senate Local Government & Housing Committee this week. Since the measure was introduced, it only included a handful of counties. Now is includes Eagle, Ouray and Pitkin counties, among others, giving them a 20.4%, 17.7% and 9.1% pay increase, respectively.
■ Today: The House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee is to hear HB1219, a measure that would require a three-day waiting period before someone can take possession of a purchased firearm.
■ Tuesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to debate HB1169, a measure that would prohibit law enforcement from arresting a person for low-level petty offenses.
■Wednesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to discuss HB1206, a measure that would require county sheriffs to have at least a bachelor’s degree, and require sheriffs and district attorneys to petition onto the ballot rather than using their party’s caucus system. It also would prohibit employees in sheriffs’ offices from participating in certain political activities.
■ Thursday: The Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee is to view HB1011, a measure that would allow farmers and ranchers to repair their own agriculture equipment despite any requirements from the companies they purchase them from to use their own repair employees to do the work.
■ Next week: The House Judiciary Committee is to hear three measures dealing with how judges are disciplined.