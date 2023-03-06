This Week in the Legislature graphic

DENVER — A bill that would allow Delta County elected officials to receive an 8.3% pay raise cleared the Colorado House and is to be heard in the Senate Local Government & Housing Committee this week. Since the measure was introduced, it only included a handful of counties. Now is includes Eagle, Ouray and Pitkin counties, among others, giving them a 20.4%, 17.7% and 9.1% pay increase, respectively.

■ Today: The House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee is to hear HB1219, a measure that would require a three-day waiting period before someone can take possession of a purchased firearm.

