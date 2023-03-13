This Week in the Legislature graphic

DENVER — Last week, Republicans did their best at trying to filibuster two gun-control measures introduced into the Colorado Legislature by Democrats, one to place a three-day hold before being allowed to take possession of a purchased firearm, and the other to add more professionals who can request an extreme risk protection order, also known as the red flag law. Both won preliminary approval. This week, those two bills are to get final votes in the House and Senate, respectively.

Today: The Senate Transportation & Energy Committee is to hear HB1137 dealing with net metering on solar gardens.

