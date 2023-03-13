DENVER — Last week, Republicans did their best at trying to filibuster two gun-control measures introduced into the Colorado Legislature by Democrats, one to place a three-day hold before being allowed to take possession of a purchased firearm, and the other to add more professionals who can request an extreme risk protection order, also known as the red flag law. Both won preliminary approval. This week, those two bills are to get final votes in the House and Senate, respectively.
Today: The Senate Transportation & Energy Committee is to hear HB1137 dealing with net metering on solar gardens.
Tuesday: The House Health & Insurance Committee is to discuss HB1227, a measure that would place more restrictions on Pharmacy Benefit Managers.
Wednesday: The House Judiciary Committee is to debate several bills related to judicial discipline.
Thursday: The House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee is to hear SB36 that calls on disabled veterans to apply for homestead property tax exemptions through their county assessor offices rather that the Colorado Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.
Next week: A House committee is to hear a bill introduced by Sen. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, that died, but was re-introduced as a new measure, HB1208, which would offer teachers a tax credit for using their own money to purchase school supplies for their students.