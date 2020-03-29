When the doorbell rang, Don Campbell expected to find a friend.
He opened his front door, and nobody was there.
Instead, there were a couple boxes, a bag and a card. Inside the boxes were canned goods, fresh vegetables, milk, toilet paper, soap, facemasks and more.
Campbell still chokes up with tears when talking about the surprise delivery.
The 84-year-old Redlands resident, who has lived alone since his wife’s death four years ago, isolated himself at home about two weeks ago because of COVID-19.
He had contacted Aide, the woman who helps him with housecleaning every other Friday, and let her know his plan. But last week when he found the boxes outside his front door, he looked out into the street and saw a familiar truck slowly driving away.
Inside the truck was Aide and her husband, Jose.
“I waved,” he said, “and I heard her say something to the effect of ‘we just wanted to make sure you were safe. … We love you.’ ”
For several years, Aide has helped Campbell with housework. She doesn’t speak too much English and sometimes one of her daughters, Jacqui, comes along to work and translate, Campbell said.
On occasion, Aide has brought with her delicious Mexican food to tempt his tastebuds, and has had him join her family for dinner at their home.
“She is such as wonderful person,” Campbell said. “They’re just super nice people, that’s all. Caring people.”
While Campbell is sure he’s not the only older person in the Grand Valley to receive a delivery of groceries and supplies — his only family member living locally has health issues that also has resulted in self-isolation — Aide’s thoughtfulness for him offered some reassurance in a difficult time, he said.
“I just feel good all over knowing that someone cares like that … for an old geezer like me,” he said.