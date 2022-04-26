Three people were arrested Saturday after Colorado State Patrol troopers said they found nearly 5.5 pounds of heroin in a rental car.
Eusebio Gonzalez-Ruiz, 36, and Raymundo Puga-Alvarez, 27, both of Pomona, California, were pulled over by trooper Christian Bollen shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Bollen stated in the arrest affidavit that he saw a grey Nissan sedan with California license plates that appeared to be a rental car traveling about 5 mph under the speed limit on Interstate 70 near mile marker 5.
According to the arrest affidavit, Bollen ran the license plate and learned the car was in fact a rental and had traveled through Las Vegas, Nevada, the night before, indicating it had traveled throughout the night.
The affidavit states Bollen followed the car for about seven miles, during which it remained in the left lane traveling under the speed limit, then he pulled over the vehicle.
Puga-Alvarez, the driver, did not have a driver’s license and said he was driving because the renter of the vehicle, Alma Rodriguez-Andrade, was tired.
Puga-Alvarez did produce his Mexican Consular Card.
Rodriguez-Andrade was in the backseat and Ruiz was in the passenger seat, according to the affidavit.
The trio said they were going to Denver, but there were some inconsistencies in their stories.
Rodriguez-Andrade, speaking in English, and Puga-Alvarez, speaking in Spanish, both gave Bollen permission to search the vehicle.
During the search, Bollen found a portable speaker in the car, according to the affidavit.
“I found it very odd that someone would bring a portable speaker in a rental car on such a trip,” Bollen wrote.
“Based on the occupants’ statements, they were only going to spend a matter of hours in Denver after driving all night long. This did not leave much leisure time to listen to music on this portable speaker either.”
The affidavit states Bollen opened the speaker and found two packages that resembled bulk narcotics.
Bollen then placed all three under arrest.
Another trooper arrived and took possession of the packages, which according to the affidavit contained a substance resembling black tar heroin and weighed 5.4 pounds.
Bollen also stated he found a substance resembling cocaine in Puga-Alvarez’s wallet.
According to the affidavit, while being interviewed at Homeland Security Investigations, Puga-Alvarez told special agents that he was being paid to transport the drugs from Pomona, California, to Denver.
Puga-Alvarez and Gonzalez-Ruiz were booked into the Mesa County Jail.
They are both due in court next Tuesday for a return filing of charges.
There is no record of Rodriguez-Andrade being an inmate at the jail.