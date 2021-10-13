Three candidates are vying for a spot on the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board from District C: Trish Mahre, Andrea Haitz and Austin DeWitt.
Mahre, the incumbent, was appointed to her seat in May 2020. During the campaign, Mahre has touted her involvement with the current board and supporting returning students to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haitz, who is running as part of a conservative block of candidates, is a supporter of charter schools and against masking and vaccine mandates. She also has stated the school district needs to regain the community’s trust in spending taxpayer money.
DeWitt, a 2019 graduate of Fruita Monument High School, has emphasized the need for more career training in schools, as well as mental health resources.
The Daily Sentinel asked each candidate the same five questions and the answers have been printed in full below organized in alphabetical order by the last name of the candidate.
Candidate profiles for District D will be published Thursday, and District E Friday.
Austin DeWitt
Age: 20
Occupation: Car wash technician
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
As a district we are the fifth lowest in the state for student mental health within the education system, we also have reported the most student suicides. Another issue that inspired me to run was the learning gap. At a parent-teacher conference, a math teacher had mentioned that in all her classes they are trying to play catch up and are still trying to get students to where they need to be for grade level. The last issue that inspired me to run was the lack of career training and career education within the district.
Is there a recent school board decision you’ve disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
I disagreed with the time limit for public comment. Parents and the district staff know the kids best and should be allowed to speak without a set time limit for the entire community to get through. I would open a separate meeting entirely for public comment before a decision is made so that parents, staff and students can have input in a decision.
What lessons did you learn from the district’s experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
I disagreed with sending kids to remote learning. It caused a massive learning gap that two years later teachers are still trying to make up and get students to grade level. Students also struggled with remote learning with internet issues, social issues and an increase of mental health. It also impacted low income families that depend on the school meals to eat as well as a safe place for students who are homeless. I would have kept kids in person with the option to go remote rather than send all students to remote.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
I believe that the district should hold meetings regarding the bond measure so that community input rather than a group of people within the district. This would alleviate any tension between the district and the community voters over the amount and design of the building.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko’s retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
I am confident with the decision to extend an offer to Dr. Brian Hill, As the current assistant superintendent he has been in the classroom and knows the district and how it operates. This is the best possible transition for the students , staff and community.
ANDREA HAITZ
Age: 43
Occupation: Realtor at Keller Williams Colorado West Realty, LLC
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
Loss of learning from 2020/2021 and the steady decline in the performance of our students here in Mesa County over the last several years.
Is there a recent school board decision you’ve disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
The BOE limiting public comment is a mistake. They limited it without offering to hold town hall meetings or any other venue for parents and the community to feel heard. I sit on the GJ City Planning Commission. We have unlimited public comment in our public meetings. We have a timer and a system that allows each person their 3 minutes of public comment. We do not limit comments to only 60 minutes.
What lessons did you learn from the district’s experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
We learned that we can stay open, and that meant a lot to our community, students, and teachers. As we now have to learn to live with COVID-19, it’s important we find a balance that works to keep kids in school, and not be too much of a distraction from learning.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
D51 needs to let voters know they have a plan, short-term and long-term. To not have a plan B if GJHS bond does not go through does not instill confidence in the community. Additionally, we need to make sure the community knows we have a maintenance plan for future projects. We cannot demolish every building, we have to start planning for remodels and upgrades to buildings. We must be a good fiduciary of the taxpayer’s money.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko’s retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
I do not know Dr. Hill well enough to know if he’s the right fit or not. What I do know is the BOE needs to be very clear in the goals and expectations of any superintendent moving forward.
TRISH MAHRE
Age: 55
Occupation: Chief Deputy District Attorney, Specialty- Crimes Against Children and Juvenile Court (District Attorney’s Office, Mesa County)
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
I raised kids in D51 schools and encounter children with varying needs. All children deserve a safe/welcoming environment with educational paths for success to the workforce or higher education. My involvement in child-focused community organizations demonstrates my passion to serve the greater good, not to advance personal agendas.
Is there a recent school board decision you’ve disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
People are passionate about current issues. The D51 Board mistakenly cut public comments short recently and should have corrected the mistake to reduce discord. The Board subsequently set up additional public meetings to meet with the public outside of public meetings (Oct. 23/Nov. 13).
What lessons did you learn from the district’s experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
During a time of uncertainty, fear and worry for the well-being of students and staff, D51 teachers demonstrated incredible effort for face-to-face learning, alternatives were provided for others, and reasonable protocols were established for safety.
That creativity and ability to pivot is important to carry forward.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
District 51 needs to demonstrate transparency, accountability and safety to garner voter support. Sharing and highlighting examples of successes and challenges in our schools is important.
This would help instill faith in the community that our students will graduate with readiness for the workforce, military or higher education.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko’s retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
I am confident that Dr. Hill is highly qualified to lead D51, smart, energetic, knowledgeable about our district, integrated into our community, and committed to living in Mesa County. We look forward to a smooth transition where the reins for leading D51 are given to Dr. Hill in 2022.