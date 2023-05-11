A trio of Caprock Academy students will get the chance to show off their knowledge of history in a national competition this summer — and their teacher will be recognized at the event.
Sophomores Adelaide Gustafson and Karissa Riskey, along with freshman Elizabeth Thomas, have qualified for the National History Day National Contest, set for June 11-15 at the University of Maryland.
Their successes reflected well enough on their teacher, Raluca Liles, that she was chosen as the NHD Colorado Teacher of the Year.
“It was an honor to be recognized in that way,” Liles said. “I have worked with NHD students at Caprock Academy since 2016, with the exception of 2018-2019 when I lived in Texas for a year. Each year, several students have qualified for the state competition, and the last four or five years, we’ve had at least one student qualify for nationals. It is rewarding to see this program grow and to be recognized for my contribution to the students and the program. I am also very grateful to work with other history teachers here at Caprock who also use and promote the program, including Shelby Lewis and Christina Jones.”
Gustafson and Riskey placed second in the senior group performance category in the state NHD competition that took place in Denver on April 29, qualifying both for the national contest.
Thomas won first place in the senior individual exhibit in a regional NHD competition held at Colorado Mesa University in March before placing second in the state competition
“She is a very motivated student, and although she received little feedback on what she should improve to move on, she is looking for ways to make her project better,” Liles said. “She constantly strives to be the best and I am so proud of her reaching this level as a freshman.”