Mesa County taxpayers opted to allow for the cultivation, manufacture and testing of retail marijuana products in Tuesday’s election, and to tax it to fund mental health services.
Ballot Question 1C won voter approval to allow the county to permit “optional premises cultivation operation licenses,” which would allow for marijuana grows and manufacturing of marijuana products, such as edibles.
Technically, the measure does away with a county ordinance that bars such things, including retail sales. The measure, however, doesn’t allow for the establishment of retail marijuana storefronts.
Along with that measure, voters also approved Ballot Question 1A, which allows the county to set a new excise tax of up to 5% on the transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana from a licensed cultivation facility in unincorporated areas of the county.
Taxes raised from such transfers is expected to raise up to $752,000 a year, money that would be used to fund substance abuse programs and mental health services. Money to those programs are to be in addition to funds the county already puts into such programs, according to the Mesa County Board of Commissioners, which placed the measures on the ballot.
The commissioners said they were prompted to ask voters to consider allowing marijuana cultivation at the behest of several greenhouses and farms in the county, who said the county is missing out on a market that is going to other jurisdictions that long have approved retail marijuana sales.
County voters also approved Ballot Question 1B, a measure that allows the county to opt out of a 2005 state law that bars local governments from competing with private internet providers.
The vote makes the county one of the last on the Western Slope to do so. Voters in Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade, along with several municipalities in Garfield, Delta and Montrose counties (including the counties themselves), have similarly opted out of the law.
With passage of the measure, the county would be in a position to get state or federal grants to help pay for middle-mile fiber optics lines or enter into public-private agreements to boost broadband services in the county.