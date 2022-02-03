FRISCO — Authorities have released the name of a 24-year-old suburban Denver man who died in a ski crash at Copper Mountain ski resort.
The Summit Daily News reports Nicholas Vigil, of Lakewood, was skiing with friends through the trees along the intermediate Collage Run when he lost control and crashed Jan. 20. The Summit County coroner’s office says he suffered a traumatic brain injury, and his death was ruled an accident. Vigil was wearing a helmet at the time. No other information was released.
3 Daniels Fund finalists in valley
Three Mesa County Valley School District 51 students are finalists for the Daniels Fund Scholarship Program: Isabella Marie Polito of Central High School, Oliver Jerome Balestrieri of Fruita Monument High School and Abigail Nicole Dickenson of Palisade High School.
According to its website, the Daniels Fund Scholarship Program “provides the opportunity for highly motivated students to earn a bachelor’s degree that helps them build a successful career and rewarding life. Daniels Scholars demonstrate exceptional character, leadership and a commitment to serving their communities. Bill Daniels would also want his scholars to be proud Americans who value our free enterprise system and are prepared to give the world their very best shot.”
The program offers four-year scholarships for students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The final selections to be Daniels Scholars will be announced in March.
Woman killed in hunting accident
ECHO, Utah — A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed in an apparent hunting accident in the northern Utah mountains Monday, authorities said.
The woman was riding in a side-by-side ATV when a rifle discharged, hitting her in the mid-body area, about 10 miles northeast of Echo, Summit County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andrew Wright told KSL. The Salt Lake City area woman, whose name was not released, had been hunting with her family on the last day of the elk hunt, he said.