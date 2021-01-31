Three new Head Start centers opening this month will be providing preschool and early education services for 187 children in Mesa County, as well as more than 50 toddlers and infants.
The centers are being run by Centro Colorado, which has hired many teachers and staff with experience in Head Start in the area, CEO and Head Start Director Gonzalo Palza said at a ribbon cutting event Friday. It is the Colorado branch of Centro de la Familia, which runs Head Start centers in Utah.
“I am very happy to tell you that I have discovered some really deep experienced roots of Head Start here in Colorado,” Palza said. “We were very happy to know that everyone that wanted to work with us has gotten a job with us in Colorado.”
Head Start is a federal program that provides early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to at-risk children and families. Palza said involving parents is one of the strengths of the centers they run.
“We are very good at getting our parents engaged in our program because we believe strongly that parents need to be part of the child’s educational development and the development in every other domain,” Palza said. “So we invest a lot of resources, time and effort, in partnering with the parents to have them follow their child’s development.”
For parents, the Head Start program has been a life saver, Head Start parent Hannah Hopkins said. She said she had concerns before starting her two children in the program, but that it has been a positive experience.
“I felt guilty putting my kids in preschool because I was a stay-at-home mom for a long time,” Hopkins said. “When I put my kids in, each of them, it was probably two weeks in they were able to spell their names, their vocabulary improved and they were able to develop really good relationships with their teachers. So I’m really proud that my kids have gone here.”
Palza thanked the Mesa County community for all its support in bringing the new centers to the area. He recognized Mayor Duke Wortmann and former Mayor Cindy Enos-Martinez in particular for their help. Both said they had positive experiences with the program.
“All it takes is somebody to ask and when kids are involved you don’t ever say no, especially when you are dealing with economic stratas that aren’t always spoken for,” Wortmann said. “We just want to be there as a voice, making sure we’re doing the right things, making sure places like this are able to open.”
To get everything ready to fully enroll each center with children from Mesa County, Palza said they have been working to retrofit two new locations for Head Start centers.
He said he toured them recently and was impressed with the progress that had been made.
“Now I saw the facilities and they have magically come together,” Palza said. “That is a testament that speaks to the quality and drive and commitment of the staff that we have here in Colorado.”
In Utah, Palza said they have focused on serving rural communities. He said that experience — hiring and developing staff, working with parents and serving children in a rural setting — will translate well to its centers in Grand Junction and Colorado as a whole.
“We build centers, we serve children in our centers, we serve them nine months out of the year, we give them free meals and we develop the staff professionally,” Palza said. “That we do very well in isolated areas and that’s why I think we’ll be very successful here in Colorado.”
If you are interested in applying for Head Start services in Grand Junction, Parachute, Rifle or Craig, visit www.cdlf.org or email info@cdlf.org. There is no cost to families that qualify for services.