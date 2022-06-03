Bryce Madron had no idea that he and his Cowley College (Kansas) teammates were playing Thursday night for a spot in the national championship game.
His coach, Darren Burroughs, wasn't about to fill him in on that fact until after the seventh-seeded Tigers rallied for eight runs in the seventh inning to beat the last remaining undefeated team in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, top-seeded Walters State Community College (Tennessee) 16-8 in seven innings.
By virtue of having played the most games of the three remaining teams in the tournament — Central Arizona sent second-seeded Wabash Valley Community College (Illinois) home with a 5-4 walk-off victory — the Tigers received a bye into the championship game.
Central Arizona plays Walters State at 7 tonight to meet up with Cowley, which lost Game 1 of this year's JUCO World Series, and will play in Game 19.
“Bryce didn't know it, he didn't know we were off (today),” Burroughs said as Madron grinned sheepishly. “I knew it. As soon as Wabash got beat, if we won tonight we were in the championship game and you don't tell these guys that. I think some of them knew it, but Bryce didn't. I went up to him and said, ‘Hey, we've got tomorrow off.’ He was like ‘Really? I'm ready to play.’ ”
With a 10-team bracket, there has to be a plan if three teams remain with two games to play in the double-elimination format. Once the tournament started being seeded last year, the dreaded coin flip went away if the tiebreakers couldn't determine which team should receive a bye to the title game.
As it reads now, if three teams remain after Game 17, the team with the most games played shall receive a bye into the championship game. If there's a tie for the most games play, you go to head-to-head competition. If it's still tied, the highest-seeded team moves into the title game.
Cowley, which lost the opening game of the tournament, has played five games, Central Arizona and Walter State four each.
After losing Game 1, Cowley, which won the 1997 and 1998 championships, just dug in, rallying time and time again to win four straight elimination games, coming from behind in every one of them.
Central Arizona, seeded sixth, also lost its first game of the JUCO World Series, 5-4 to Crowder College on Sunday morning. The Vaqueros have rattled off three straight wins in the elimination bracket, something that's not uncommon — they've played eight elimination games in the playoffs, winning every one of them.
After losing their first game, they packed up their green uniform tops and put on their desert camo jerseys, with coach Anthony Gilich saying they're “camo committed” the rest of the way. The coaches would have to do an arm check this morning to see who's available to pitch, not committing to a starter.
“We'll regroup tonight,” Gilich said. “We are close to spinning it back to our front end (starters). We have to win two games; we know that.”
Likewise for the tournament's top-seeded team, Walters State. The Senators averaged 14 runs in their first two games, wins over Harford Community College (Maryland) and Central Florida despite not hitting a home run — they led the nation during the regular season.
They hit one on Wednesday in an 8-3 over Wabash Valley (Illinois) and two more on Thursday, a 16-8 loss to Cowley. Coach David Shelton said the Senators need to have a short memory and come out ready to play at 7 tonight.
“That's part of this tournament, and we talk about it all the time, things kind of got out of hand there late, but that can happen out here in any game,” Shelton said.
“We've got to be able to flush this one and forget about it and understand that, you know, we're one of the final three teams in the country still standing and everybody's sitting here with a loss. You've just got to come out and play the best you can.”