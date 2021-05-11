Three people were killed in unrelated motor vehicle crashes over the course of five days last week.
The first crash occurred shortly after noon on Sunday, May 2, when a vehicle struck a pedestrian near 28½ Road and North Avenue.
A 62-year-old woman was sitting on the northside curb between Carl’s Jr. and O Reilly Auto parts at the exit of East Gate Shopping Center, according to police.
A male, leaving the shopping center in his vehicle, reportedly did not see the woman and struck her with his car. She received medical attention at the scene, but died en route to the hospital.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office completed its examination and identified the victim as Joann Strumpfer of Grand Junction.
The coroner found the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death is an accident.
There were no charges relating to the incident.
n Douglas Pagel, a 61-year-old Clifton man, was killed in a three-car motor vehicle crash on Wednesday, May 5, at 30 Road and Patterson Road.
The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. Pagel was driving at the time when he rear-ended a vehicle in front of him, causing that vehicle to rear-end a third vehicle.
Pagel and a passenger were both taken to the hospital. Pagel later died from his injuries.
The cause of death was found by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office to be multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death is an accident.
A toxicology report is still pending, according to the Coroner’s Office.
n A 48-year-old female resident of Fruita died in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 on Thursday, May 6.
The cause of death was found by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office to be multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death is an accident.
A toxicology report is still pending, according to the Coroner’s Office.
The coroner identified the victim as Shelly Boone.
GARFIELD COUNTY VICTIM IDENTIFIED
An autopsy has found that no injuries contributed to the death of a woman whose body recently was found on private property north of Rifle, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office said.
Coroner Robert Glassmire said in a news release Monday that the dead woman has been identified as Sunny Morrisette, 38, of Rifle.
“The forensic pathologist will be completing microscopic examination of tissue specimens and waiting for toxicology results before forming an opinion on Ms. Morrisette’s cause of death. The manner of death remains under investigation,” Glassmire said.
Glassmire said his office typically receives the forensic pathologist’s report in six to eight weeks.
Morrisette’s body was discovered May 5 in a field about 75 to 100 yards west of Colorado Highway 13 near mile marker 3.