Three Mesa County men and one juvenile are in custody after a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office burglary investigation.
The burglary occurred at a residence in the 3300 Block of F Road on the afternoon of March 21.
The homeowners had been attending a family member’s funeral, when they returned home and discovered their home had been burglarized.
Investigators obtained two search warrants, which led to the arrests of the three adults, Marcus Anthony, 62, of Grand Junction, Devon Krieg, 30, of Clifton, and Anthony Loveridge, 29, of Grand Junction.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators, along with the Grand Junction Police Department, served the two search warrants — one address in the County and one in Orchard Mesa — where a significant number of stolen guns and stolen property were recovered.
Anthony is facing the following charges: Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, 2nd Degree Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor; Krieg is facing charges that include 2nd Degree Burglary — Theft of Firearm, Theft between $20,000-$100,000, First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft; Loveridge is facing charges that include 2nd Degree Burglary of a Dwelling, Theft between $20,000-$100,000, Possession of Schedule I/II substance, Possessed on Person or Within Reach of a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Driving With Revoked License/Habitual Offender, Violation of a Protection Order.
These arrests were made quickly and without incident thanks to multi-agency collaboration and partnership with our area law enforcement agencies, a MCSO news release said.
Along with MCSO and GJPD, the BattleWest Task Force and the Colorado State Patrol were part of the investigation and arrests.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707.
