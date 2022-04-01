Three people arrested after standoff with law enforcement By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Apr 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Three people were arrested Thursday after an hourslong standoff with the Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.According to a GJPD press release, at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 1600 block of N. 16th Street.According to the release, the reporting party said someone entered their home brandishing a handgun, and the occupants were able to leave safely.Three people then barricaded themselves inside the home, according to the release.When officers arrived on scene, they determined one of the subjects had active warrants for their arrest, and attempted to make contact with the subject, with no success.The SWAT team and GJPD drone operators responded to assist.GJPD said “tactical tools” were used to gain compliance from the subjects after a search warrant was obtained. The subjects exited the home voluntarily and were detained.Charges are forthcoming, according to GJPD.Two of the subjects were taken to the hospital for suspected drug overdoses.Two Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies were also transported to the hospital after a potential fentanyl exposure but were found to be fine, according to GJPD.A shelter in place notification from the Grand Junction Police Department was put in place during the incident.The shelter order was lifted Thursday afternoon. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Gjpd Police Law Crime Mesa County Operator Sheriff Drone Officer Hospital Police Department Grand Junction Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 12% 37° 63° Thu Thursday 63°/37° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 07:00:08 AM Sunset: 07:37:24 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 37° 61° Fri Friday 61°/37° A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:58:33 AM Sunset: 07:38:22 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 44° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/44° A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:58 AM Sunset: 07:39:20 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Overcast. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 24% 42° 61° Sun Sunday 61°/42° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:24 AM Sunset: 07:40:18 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 9% 45° 67° Mon Monday 67°/45° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:53:50 AM Sunset: 07:41:16 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 19% 33° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/33° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:52:16 AM Sunset: 07:42:14 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: WNW @ 23 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 31° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/31° Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:43 AM Sunset: 07:43:12 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business