Three people were arrested Thursday after an hourslong standoff with the Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

According to a GJPD press release, at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 1600 block of N. 16th Street.

According to the release, the reporting party said someone entered their home brandishing a handgun, and the occupants were able to leave safely.

Three people then barricaded themselves inside the home, according to the release.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined one of the subjects had active warrants for their arrest, and attempted to make contact with the subject, with no success.

The SWAT team and GJPD drone operators responded to assist.

GJPD said “tactical tools” were used to gain compliance from the subjects after a search warrant was obtained. The subjects exited the home voluntarily and were detained.

Charges are forthcoming, according to GJPD.

Two of the subjects were taken to the hospital for suspected drug overdoses.

Two Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies were also transported to the hospital after a potential fentanyl exposure but were found to be fine, according to GJPD.

A shelter in place notification from the Grand Junction Police Department was put in place during the incident.

The shelter order was lifted Thursday afternoon.