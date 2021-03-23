There are three scenarios on how to bring the Grand Junction High School building into the 21st Century, and each involves building from the ground up.
Tim Foster, outgoing president of Colorado Mesa University, presented the options to the Board of Education at last week’s school board meeting to replace the decades-old building at 1400 N. 5th St.
Foster, who announced his resignation from CMU in late January and will depart in late June, is a co-leader of a group exploring ideas for the new building. They recently walked through the campus with experts to devise ideas.
This is part of an effort to present a solid plan for the public to possibly fund what the district has deemed its top priority.
“We have started an effort to consider the reconstruction of Grand Junction High School,” Foster told the board. “Part of that is working with the architect hired by the district to look at the original design and some alternative designs.”
In the first scenario, a two-story building would be built on the northwest section of the campus where the track and football field are. Those would move to the south part of campus and parking would be to the east.
“Literally, it anticipates a new high school, football field, a new everything, which we think is overly expensive,” Foster said. “To give you a flavor of (the price of a) track, we just built one at Mesa and that cost us about $4 million.”
In scenario two, the existing track would remain and the gym facilities would be renovated. A new, three-story building would be built on the northeast part of the campus, while parking would be to the north and south. Tennis courts, a baseball field and a practice field would be on the south part of campus.
The final scenario is a marriage of the first two. A three-story building would be on the east side of campus, parking would be on the northeast corner and west side. In this scenario, the track would stay as is.
The committee, which includes GJHS principal Meghan Roenicke, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, will reconvene on April 2 to discuss the scenarios and cost estimates from Shaw Construction and FCI Constructors, according to a District 51 news release.
The school district is currently on spring break with the next school board meeting set for April 6 at 6 p.m. at R-5 High School, at 455 N. 22nd St. The board meetings are now found on the School District 51 Vimeo page and will no longer be streamed on Facebook. The next opportunity for audience comment will be at the April 20 business meeting.