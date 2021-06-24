This article was originally published in the June 11, 1967 edition of The Daily Sentinel.
Three new reports on unidentified flying objects - all within the past week - were reported from Dry Creek Basin Saturday.
Mrs. C. E. Cloud, owner of the Home Market in the basin, said sightings were reported on Wednesday night, Thursday night, and one sighting of three objects was reported Friday night.
“The Wednesday sighting was reported in Nucla,” she said, “and the sighting Friday night was reported near an oil field.”
She said the Friday sighting involved three strange, lighted objects that were seen about midnight. No one was able to identify them.
The Thursday night sighting involved four lighted objects, each traveling in a different direction.
“They were reported as going from east to west, from west to east, from north to south and from south to north, Mrs. Cloud said.
She added that the number off sightings in the area had diminished with the shut-down of a gas well drilling operation in the basin earlier this month.
“We thinks [sic] some of these recent sightings might be satellites,” she said. “The strange thing, though, is that we continued to see objects after the gas well operation shut down.”
She said most of the sighting reports drifting in to the store now are mostly rumors. She said she hadn’t talked to many of the people who have reported strange objects in the skies, but that other people have told her about them.
“They started drilling with gas at the Ewell again last night,” she said. “We’re going to watch very closely to see if the number of reports increases.”
She said some of the April reports of sightings in the basin had been discounted as light reflections from low clouds. As the gas well is drilled, the gas is piped to a pit where it burns constantly.
Mrs. Cloud’s son, John, triggered a rash of reports in the basin in April when he revealed he had been “chased home by a large object that followed his car.”
During the chase, the object “would stop when I stopped, and turn off its lights. When I started up again, it would start. It was about 100 feet in the air and 100 feet off to my left.”
As a result of the sighting, a member of a government UFO research team at Colorado University went to the basin.
He questioned “sighters” and made detailed drawings of what they had seen.
Jim Wadsworth, a member of a team hired to make an independent study of UFOs for the Air Force at CU, said this week he had not been able to evaluate his Dry Creek Basin findings.
“We’ve been too busy chasing down other UFO reports from all over the country,” he said.
After returning to CU, Wadsworth had young Cloud check the “saucer sighting” car for radiation. He instructed Cloud to aim a compass at the side of the car, and then do the same thing to another car of the same make, year and model.
When Cloud tried the test on his car, the needle stuck in one position as he walked alongside the car. When he tried it on another car, the needle jumped around.
With this information, Wadsworth then told Cloud to take a cloth and wipe it along the side of his car. He did so, and sent the cloth to Wadsworth for further evaluations. There is no report, as yet, on Wadsworth’s tests on the cloth.
Since stories of the sightings appeared in The Daily Sentinel, independent UFO organizations from all over the country have contacted Sentinel staff writers, seeking more information on what was seen.
Mrs. Cloud said several freelance writers have contacted her son for first-person stories of his experiences.
“It’s still a little strange to us,” she said. “We don’t know quite what to think of it.”
“But we’re still looking for the objects,” she added.
There may be a lot to see.
One independent UFO-sighting organization in the state of Washington reported that more than 1,200 sightings have reached its Seattle offices since the first of the year.