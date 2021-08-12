Greg Grant
March 6, 1991
Fatal blast heightens bomb fears
A bombing that killed a 13-year-old girl Tuesday marked the second bombing in Grand Junction in less than a month. Those bombings, combined with an alarmingly high number of bomb threats, have Grand Junction police investigators taking the threats more seriously than they normally would.
Dolores Gonzales, 538 N. 23rd St., died shortly after 2 pm in St. Mary’s Hospital of injuries suffered when an explosive device detonated near or in a van in which she was a passenger as it pulled away from the curb of her home.
Three other people in the van - Mary Gonzales, and Mr. and Mrs. Abraham Medina - were not injured.
“We certainly have a more heightened awareness of the situation,” said Lt. Jim Hall, whose department has received reports of nine bomb threats so far this year, more than the total for 1990.
Those numbers justify the department “putting more resources and manpower into solving them as soon as possible,” Hall added.
There was a bomb threat Friday night and another at 9 this morning in Grand Junction. No evidence of bombs was found in either incident.
Lara Forkner, 549 N. 23rd St., said she was in the computer room of there home when she heard the blast that killed Gonzales.
“At first I thought that it might have been a gunshot, but a gunshot wouldn’t make something jump off like that,” she said, referring to a clock that was knocked off off its stand by the blast.
“It was just a real loud bang,” she added.
Mark Angelo, a spokesman for the Grand Junction Police Department, said residents in the home where Gonzales lived received a threat earlier in the day, but it was not a bomb threat.
The earlier bombing in Grand Junction occurred Feb. 14 in the parking lot of Two Rivers Convention Center, slightly injuring one man.
Jerry Hill, a police lab technician, said there were no known similarities between Tuesday’s bombing and the Two Rivers blast.
“Bombings are particularly serious because they often cause injuries or death to totally innocent people,” Hill said.
He said investigators were in the process of gathering as many pieces of material as possible from the scene of the fatal bombing and will be sending them to a federal lab for further study.
The results of the Two rivers test still have to been returned to Grand Junction police. Hill said it could take a month to get back the results of Tuesday’s bombing, depending on the federal lab’s workload and order of importance.
Angelo said anyone receiving what they believe to be a bomb threat should try to get the caller to give them a time when the bomb will go off and the location.
Angelo also said victims of bomb threats should attempt to get a description of the device and reasons for why their home or business is being targeted.
“It’s also important to get the exact wording of what the caller is saying,” Angelo said. “Also, try and get an idea of the caller’s sex and age.”
Angelo added that 911 emergency dispatch should be called immediately, but the person receiving the threat should leave the home or office and make the call from another location.
Anyone with information concerning either the Two Rivers bombing or Tuesday’s bombing should contact the Grand Junction Police Departments or Crime Stoppers at 241-STOP.