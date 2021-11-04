Lawyers in the case of accused pipe-bomber James Genrich have spent months planning trial strategies, but none more critical than picking the jurors who will decide the 30-year-old’s fate.
The critical “voir dire” process for Genrich, accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of two Grand Junction residents who were killed in separate pipe-bombing incidents in 1991, began Monday with a pool of about 100 residents. Though publicity and hardship issues caused by the five-week trial slowed the jury selection on its first day, attorneys expected to have 12 people and three alternates empaneled before the end of the week.
One attorney said if it were his case, he might want a lot of mothers in the jury box for sympathy.
Another said he would want more ranchers than farmers from rural Weld County because they tend to be more independent.
But an expert on picking jurors said it’s not so important who Public Defender Roberta Nieslanik and District Attorney Steve ErkenBrack pick, but how they work with what they get.
“The demographic data - age, level of education, gender, occupations - are often relied on for both sides and relied on too much,” Richard Crawford said.
“The demographics are seductive. But what their attitudes and values are weigh more heavily in jurors’ decisions on the verdict.”
Crawford, who has a doctorate in communication, has consulted attorneyson picking juries for 20 years. He has written two books for trial lawyers and currently works with a top Denver law firm, Holland and Hart, as an in-house consultant.
“I’d rather know how somebody feels about the criminal justice system,” Crawford said. “The quality of the process is more important than who you challenge to be removed from the jury.”
The idea, he said, is to use the jury selection process to begin arguing their side of the case and to build a rapport with jurors, which other attorneys also said is important.
For Nieslanik, that means discussing with potential jurors their feelings about outsiders, as Genrich has been portrayed.
“She’s going to talk about that in a way that will help people understand that being strange is not something you convict on,” Crawford said.
ErkenBrack will hammer on the concept of reasonable doubt by explaining that jurors can have doubts but still vote to convict Genrich.
“He wants to lessen the burden of proof,” Crawford said. Both attorneys didn’t want to discuss their jury selections extensively. But ErkenBrack said he wants a smart jury, given the technical nature of expert testimony on the much-touted tool marks allegedly tying Genrich to the bombings.
Crawford said a higher level of education could benefit the defense more than the prosecution in this case, but only if other factors are equal.
Connecting with jurors on a more personal level and relating to them is important because that gets them to listen better.
“You’re not necessarily asking them to listen to you. You just don’t want them to turn you off,” said Public Defender Stephens Dooley.
Crawford and other attorneys said prosecution and defense tactics on juries tend to split along politically conservative and liberal lines.
Prosecutors want people who put a lot of weight on law and order, who feel crime is strangling society and that it’s their job, as jurors, to clean up the system.
At the other end of the spectrum, defense attorneys typically don’t want that “hard hat” tendency, as Crawford calls it, but seek people with high “compassion indexes.”