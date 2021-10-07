This article originally ran in the September 18, 1992 edition of The Daily Sentinel
Public Defender Roberta Nieslanik, whose motions for sanctions against District Attorney Steve ErkenBrack in the 1991 pipe-bombing case were rejected Wednesday, almost immediately filed another motion accusing ErkenBrack of misconduct.
Nieslanik’s motion, one of three she filed Wednesday, says that ErkenBrack misled the defense team of James Genrich, the Grand Junction man accused of killing two people and injuring a third in three separate pipe bombings.
In other motions, Genrich’s defense asks that the public defender’s office be given access to all subpoena documents issued by the district’s attorney’s office to federal agents who were involved in the investigation. Nieslanik also wants the court to order a free transcript of court statements concerning the use of the Code of Federal Regulations in the attempt to subpoena out-of-state witnesses.
Nieslanik alleges in the motion that ErkenBrack promised he would make available an agent of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms this summer for questioning by Nieslanik. The agent was in town, but his presence was hidden from the defense, Nieslanik claimed.
The bureau supplied investigators and lab work that tied Genrich to the pipe bombs.
Nieslanik’s motions came on the heels of rulings issued Wednesday by Judge Nick Massaro, who rejected Nieslanik’s suggestion that ErkenBrack was trying to keep vital information from the defense, thus hamstringing the public defender’s efforts to defend him.
ErkenBrack said Thursday the focus of the motions and the pretrial hearings should concern the issue of Genrich’s guilt or innocence.
“A lot of the hearings so far have concerned allegations of misconduct and haven’t concentrated on the merits of the case,” he said.
ErkenBrack said he is still hoping Genrich’s trial can begin in January as originally scheduled.
Genrich remains in the Mesa County jail on bond off $11 million.
Genrich, 29, has denied killing Henry Preston Ruble, 43, and 12-year-old Maria Dolores Gonzales in separate bombings in early 1991, as well as responsibility for the first explosion that injured 48-year-old Dennis Lamb.