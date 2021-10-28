This article was originally published in the January 1, 1993 edition of The Daily Sentinel
District Judge Nick Massaro on Thursday denied a last-ditch effort to have the charges dismissed against accused pipe bomber James Genrich.
Public Defender Bert Nieslanik had requested that Massaro dismiss the case or that District Attorney Steve ErkenBrack be removed from the case. Nieslanik claimed that ErkenBrack intentionally withheld information that was vital to the case against the 30-year-old Genrich.
Genrich, who is being held on $11 million bond, is accused of the 1991 pipe bombings that resulted in two deaths and an injury to another Mesa County resident. Genrich is scheduled to go to trial Monday and would face a life sentence if convicted.
Genrich was indicted on Feb. 17 by a Mesa County grand jury on 11 counts, which include first-degree murder charges for the deaths of 12-year-old Maria Delores Gonzales and 43-year-old Henry Ruble.
“It’s not a situation where I, Bert Nieslanik, don’t trust Steve ErkenBrack doesn’t trust Bert Nieslanik. That’s an old story.”
The information that has Nieslanik upset concerns vital tool mark evidence. Once billed as the key piece of evidence in the case against Genrich, the evidence has come under scrutiny during the past two months.
Three tool mark experts reviewed the wire cutters found in Genrich’s home and the wires found at the scene of one of the bombings. An expert from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms stated in this report that there was enough evidence to conclude that the Genrich wire cutters were used on the pipe bomb. The other two experts who reviewed the evidence said the evidence was inconclusive.
Nieslanik said ErkenBrack knew of the contradictory evidence long before he made it known to Nieslanik or Massaro on Nov. 17.
ErkenBrack said he did not intentionally withhold evidence.
Massaro said that there was a delay and it has created a problem. Massaro said he didn’t think that ErkenBrack was attempting to withhold evidence.
However, Massaro ruled to allow the report of one of the experts that did not come to the conclusion that the wire cutters were used to construct one of the bombs to be used as evidence.