An elementary school revealed its new mascot following a year-long selection process and a recent law prohibiting the association of mascots with Native Americans.
During an assembly at Thunder Mountain Elementary School Wednesday, faculty revealed that they will now be the Thunder Mountain Mountaineers. For the past 40 years, the school’s mascot was the Thunderbird, though no longer.
In Native American mythology a “thunderbird” is a spirit in the form of a bird. A 2021 Democrat-sponsored bill became law when Senate Bill 116 was signed. The law requires Native American nicknames and mascots, like the Thunderbirds, to change.
“I actually think it is kind of silly,” said Gunner Moore, who attended Thunder Mountain Elementary as a child. “We moved from Utah to Grand Junction when I was a kid. We were always the Thunderbirds. I don’t think there is anything racist about it. It doesn’t depict a person. It’s a mythological bird. What about mascots like the cowboys or celtics? I think it’s really, really silly.”
Wednesday’s assembly was energetic, and students and faculty alike seemed generally excited about their new mascot.
“Way back in August we started asking parents, staff, students and community members what they thought our new mascot should be,” said Summer Kennedy, assistant principal. “We got hundreds and hundreds of suggestions. Students voted on their top choices, and we also wanted a mascot that wasn’t already used by a D51 school. Ultimately, we believe the new mascot really represents the heart of Thunder Mountain Elementary.”
In addition to a gymnasium packed with students and staff, Wednesday’s assembly also brought Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill, Board President Andrea Haitz and Vice President Will Jones to the school, located at 3063 F½ Road.
Hill explained “C.L.I.M.B.,” a new acronym associated with the Mountaineers that stands for “Capable, Learner, Integrity, Mindful and Belong,” characteristics that “embody what it means to be a Mountaineer.”
The new law prohibited the use of Native American mascots by public schools, including charter and institute charter schools, as of June 1, 2022. Public schools that continue to use a Native American mascot after were subjected to a fine of $25,000 per month of each month of continued use.
The Colorado commission of Indian affairs were tasked with identifying each public school in the state which had a Native American mascot.
Thunder Mountain was not the only school on the Western Slope or even the state that was required to change mascots.
Johnson Elementary School in Montrose transitioned from the Thunderbirds to the Timberwolves in September 2022.
Statewide, there were a total of 10 elementary schools required to drop the Thunderbird name. Two Western Slope high schools also had to make changes.
The Central High School Warriors kept the name Warriors, but the logo was changed to meet the state law requirements. Central shifted its logo from an old Native American in a headdress to a red shield with a silver letter “C” on it. Montrose High School was forced to change its name and logo and went from the Indians to the Red Hawks. Montrose Middle School also was forced to change and went from Braves to Bears.
Wednesday’s assembly approached the transition with grace, however, and embraced their new identity as Mountaineers while paying tribute to past students and staff who only knew themselves as Thunderbirds.
The new mascot embraces the mountaineering concept with the logo that has a compass in the middle of a carabiner, a metal device used in mountain climbing.
“For over 40 years we have been the Thunderbirds,” Kennedy said, addressing veteran faculty members and older students before the reveal. “Please know that that history does not go away.”