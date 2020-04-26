Jordan Perry and her camera were set to capture a beautiful wedding in Ireland in June for a Utah couple.
Then COVID-19 came down the worldwide aisle and tied everything in a knot.
The Emerald Isle wedding was postponed until June 2021.
A couple from the East Coast, who planned their destination wedding with all their family coming to Glenwood Springs in June, also postponed, said Perry, who operates her business, Carved Tree Photography, out of Grand Junction.
“The name of the game right now is flexibility. … Make their dream day happen,” Perry said.
“I just feel bad,” she said, noting how much uncertainty faces couples who have spent months or even years planning a wedding. “It’s kind of crushing.”
However, for Perry and other area wedding vendors and venues, the reality also is stark, particularly as everything shut down when wedding season was set to enter its busiest stretch.
Ian Kelley, general manager at Wine Country Inn, said the Palisade hotel and wedding venue has lost more than $400,000 in reservations since COVID-19 swept the nation with stay-at-home orders, halting travel plans for many people. “The hospitality industry is hanging on by a thread,” he said.
“We’ve all but lost our weddings for this season,” he said of spring.
Most couples with weddings planned for April, May or early June have postponed to later dates in 2020, he said.
The first wedding Wine Country Inn still has on its schedule is set for June 13 and that couple is “100% seeing how this plays out,” Kelley said. “Every day is a hope and prayer.”
If all goes well, both scheduled and rescheduled weddings for summer and fall could go off without a hitch, and for businesses there could be a rebound, still with a cost.
Orchard River View opened in Palisade nearly a year ago by Clark Family Orchards. The wedding and event venue is operated by sisters Mackenzie Schmalz and Courtney Clark.
“We have been having to reschedule quite a few weddings,” Schmalz said. “We’re trying to keep them in 2020, but we’re getting pretty full.”
It was shaping up to be a busy year for weddings, some weeks with three or four weddings in a row, she said.
Now the less busy weeks are getting packed, and “we’re starting to run out of dates to schedule people,” she said.
While it’s better to have a wedding postpone than cancel entirely, each Saturday wedding that moves to a Friday or Sunday — the current baseline wedding fee for 150 guests at Orchard River View is $4,800 for a Saturday, $4,300 for a Friday or Sunday — means the venue must refund part of the original fee, Schmalz said.
“I don’t know how it will impact guest count,” Schmalz said.
Bigger weddings could drop in size if people still fear to travel later this year or if a couple’s budget becomes smaller because of job loss or financial difficulties, Perry said.
Fewer guests at a wedding mean fewer hotel rooms booked, a smaller order for a caterer, less spent on alcohol, not as many tables decorated with fresh flowers, less spent on restaurant meals by those from out of town and so on.
“Everything gets decreased, revenue-wise, when the guest list gets smaller,” said Tonja Kueper-Rinaldo, wedding planner and co-founder of R&R Events and Design in Grand Junction. “In western Colorado, that’s millions of dollars lost.”
With each postponement, Kueper-Rinaldo is doing all she can to keep the revenue stream intact for businesses and vendors because surviving a pandemic is difficult enough without this additional hit, she said.
She’s also putting plans in place to help and reassure the more than 25 couples with weddings she is organizing through October.
There may be some older guests who originally planned to attend a wedding, but now may not come, so perhaps a wedding day will need to be live streamed, Kueper-Rinaldo said.
“You want people there, but sometimes that can’t happen,” she said. “What the client’s heart wants is what we do.”
But for some vendors who specialize in weddings, such as Kelly Mendenhall, owner of 3 Leaf Floral in Grand Junction, there is not much to do other than to wait and see.
“I’ve been doing this 10 years; nothing has happened like this, ever,” Mendenhall said.
Fortunately, she prefers to source from local or Colorado farms, so she didn’t have a big order coming from Holland or South America for a spring wedding that was then put off, she said.
But as this year progresses, product sourcing could get tricky depending on how coronavirus has impacted the floral industry.
“Hopefully, my brides have grace,” she said.
In the meantime, Mendenhall appreciates those in the local floral business who have reached out to help her and area wedding planners who have worked to keep her as a vendor for their clients’ weddings.
“People are awesome,” she said.
Allison Foley, a wedding planner with Foley Events based out of Palisade, lauded that same camaraderie that has developed among area wedding planners, which includes weekly calls as each tries to work in the best interest of clients.
“The collaboration is really impressive,” said Foley, who currently is not fielding new clients.
COVID-19 has “really changed the way I’m talking to my current clients,” she said.
Every plan must have a backup plan, which is more work and “the rates are staying the same in most cases,” she said.
For one couple who planned a March wedding in Evergreen, she is doing a total style redesign for their new date in October.
“It will be fun. We get to plan the wedding twice,” she said.
Fortunately, the couple told her, “We definitely want to pay you for the additional work,” she said. “For me, that was not controversial.”
And since they already had their marriage license, the couple went ahead with the legal side of things.
“They had a super-great attitude about it,” Foley said. “They sent me a picture from their living room with their rings on.”
“So many brides and grooms are like, ‘I just want to get married to my best friend on this day,’ ” Kueper-Rinaldo said.
For those couples, postponing a wedding doesn’t have to mean changing the actual wedding date, just the party, she said.
A few couples Perry is working with are planning a small ceremony later this year and a big reception next year. Time-wise, it ends up being about the same for Perry, but means she likely can’t book another wedding on that 2021 date.
“Weddings … it’s huge. It’s giant chunks of money,” said Perry, who then admitted that when it comes to income, “I try not to think about it … I try to stay calm, but it’s very scary.”
“It was going to be such a huge year for weddings,” Perry said. “I guess 2021 will be a crazy year.”