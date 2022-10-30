The Grand Junction High School football team took longer than usual to get back onto the field after halftime in its game against Golden on Friday.
The Tigers didn’t cross the turf to Stocker Stadium’s West Stands until there were fewer than 60 seconds before the third quarter kickoff was set to take place.
“It got a little crazy at halftime. A lot of talk from, and motivation from, players and coaches,” McKee said. “It was a positive halftime about going out and playing for these seniors and playing for this team.”
That talk gave them a kick in the keester, though it didn’t change the outcome of a 27-7 loss to the Demons.
The Tigers played close with now-Conference 6 champion Golden in the first quarter. Their game plan was simple — stop quarterback Jazel Riley IV. Riley is a big, dual-threat passer who is rated as a 3-star recruit in 2023 by 247 Sports and has drawn Division I interest.
“The game plan was to corral him with one or two guys, at all times, responsible for him,” McKee said. “Credit to him, he executed. (Riley) is a heckuva football player, but our guys did well.”
The game plan mostly worked.
The Tigers (1-9, 0-4) stopped Golden on each of its first two drives. Despite clear size disadvantages, the pass rush was getting pressure on Riley and the secondary was running step-for-step with Golden’s receivers. Riley started 3 for 9 passing with 9 yards. Outside of two touchdowns, he had no completions go longer than 7 yards.
The other phases of the game didn’t match that defensive intensity.
In the first half, the offensive line struggled to give quarterback Will Applegate any sort of time to get comfortable in the pocket. Grand Junction called rollouts to give him time, and quick passes and screens to beat the blitz but throws were often off-target.
The front line’s cracks leaked on special teams, too, with a kick and a field goal being blocked.
With the defense on the field so often — Grand Junction had only one of its six first half drive last longer than 100 seconds of game time — the unit began to crumble as Golden (7-3, 4-0) continually had great starting field position. Golden’s scoring drives began at the Tigers’ 22, the Tigers’ 40, midfield, its own 45.
But the defense, playing for its seniors, had a renewed sense of energy in the second half.
Playing in their final game, Sean Gill and Aleczander Schafer each had sacks in the game. Logan Siegfried had a tackle for a 5-yard loss that forced Golden to punt after it started on the Tigers’ 33.
And, although moral victories only mean so much in football, the offense was able to put it together for one drive.
Applegate, who struggled for entire first half, was 5 of 7 with 54 yards and had a 13-yard run on the lone scoring drive. On a second down from the Golden 34, Applegate hit a wide-open Gavin Walsh deep for a 25-yard completion. On the next play, Applegate rolled left and connected with Tanner Roahrig in the flat at the 9-yard line. Roahrig was wrapped up by a defender but avoided falling down and scored.
“Things just started clicking for us there,” McKee said. “The O-Line got a lot more push up front. They fought hard. They’re undersized and they know it, but they still fought.”
The season marks Grand Junction’s third in a row with only one win. But when the Tigers appeared ready to roll over, they instead opted to pounce and leave it all on the field.
“We told them it’s their game to lose and a fight for your life type of thing, so let’s get after it, and the kids bought into it and gave everything they had,” McKee said. “One of our mottos has been, ‘It’s us against us’ It’s you and the guy you look at in the mirror is your biggest competition. So overcome yourself and let’s go play.”