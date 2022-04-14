Tim Foster never thought he’d be enshrined in Denver’s History Colorado Center, but that’s exactly what happened this month.
The former Colorado Mesa University president, whose presence has also been felt greatly in Mesa County School District 51 through his efforts in helping promote and ultimately pass a bond approving a new Grand Junction High School, was among the Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal recipients in a ceremony at the museum April 6.
Gov. Jared Polis was in attendance to award the eight recipients. Each year, CiviCO, a nonprofit that “cultivates civic-minded leaders,” partners with Polis and all living former Colorado governors to present Governor’s Citizenship Medals to “those who inspire excellence in public service,” according to a release by the organization.
Foster was awarded the 2022 Public and Community Service Award.
“Well, it was out of the blue, so it was obviously a privilege,” Foster said. “It’s kind of intriguing to have a spot in Colorado’s history museum.”
Despite being no stranger to awards recently, such as receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce in March and other honors such as the Iron Skillet award from the Colorado Restaurant Association and the Guardian Award from the National Federation of Independent Business, Foster said he had “no idea” why he was chosen for this award in this year in particular.
“I think, legislatively, what we’ve been able to do as a community, it’s a bunch of different things that all added up,” Foster said.
Foster and the other recipients will now be displayed in the Governor’s Medal exhibit at History Colorado Center in perpetuity in the form of filmed interviews where they discuss their contributions to, and views on, public service.
“They shot a video of a couple different people — (former Denver Health Foundation Executive Director) Paula Herzmark and (Colorado Rockies owner and general partner) Charlie Monfort in particular — and did an interview with me,” Foster said.
Three won a COVID-19 Heroes Award: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Ryan, citizen journalist Jerry Gryglak and Appointment Finder developer Nick Muerdter.