Tim Foster didn’t take the job as President of Colorado Mesa University to be showered in accolades.
He did it because he saw a vision that CMU, then Mesa State College, and Grand Junction could become educational and economic forces in Western Colorado.
“I’m not sure what I want my legacy to be,” Foster told The Daily Sentinel on his last day. “I guess as someone who moved the school forward — someone who helped people get the skills they needed. Because people are the most important thing. They’ll do more for western Colorado than any road or bridge ever will.”
Wednesday was Foster’s final day as president and the university dubbed it “Tim Foster Day.” It marked the end to an era that catapulted the community into a new frontier of success in virtually all aspects of the school, including attaining university status.
In Fall 2019 compared to Fall 2004, Foster’s first year, the school nearly doubled the number of bachelor’s degrees issued, expanded its master’s program, added doctorate programs, and nearly tripled its operating budget.
The campus’ footprint grew, too. The square footage of all CMU locations grew from relatively-tiny 522,000 to over 2.5 million.
The academic square footage grew from 451,600 to 864,000. That growth was highlighted with additions such as the Maverick Hotel, which opened last year, acquired land like the old Albertsons in the shopping plaza at 12th Street and Orchard Avenue, and a forthcoming nursing home thanks to a partnership with SCL Health St. Mary’s.
OFF-CAMPUS IMPACTS
Colorado Mesa has also become an integral part of the Grand Valley economy.
In the 2021 CMU Regional Impact Study, CMU estimates that it has directly or indirectly pumped $539 million into the regional economy. The same report estimates that 877 jobs have been created in the region due to spending.
Athletics, meanwhile, went through a similar growth spurt.
In Fall 2004, CMU offered just 11 varsity sports teams: Women’s soccer; baseball; football; softball; volleyball; men’s and women’s basketball; men’s and women’s tennis; and women’s golf. Today, the school now fields 26 teams. In Foster’s tenure, CMU also added or upgraded 11 athletic facilities.
LOVE FOR THE STUDENTS
Students have appreciated Foster’s efforts at CMU. He knew most of their names, stories, and always kept his door open.
“I’m going to miss the students. They’re so smart and talented, and I loved to walk through campus and get to know them,” Foster said. “I’ll never forget one day a few years ago. We had just unveiled the fountain on campus and I was walking by it. There were some kids who had climbed it. They looked down at me and said, ‘Hey, President Foster!’ I looked at them and said, ‘What the heck are you doing up there? I’m glad you’re comfortable enough to climb that and then say hi to me, but get down!’ ”
Foster was also an instructor for CMU’s Freshman Year Information classes.
That experience showed him how unique of a relationship a teacher has with students.
“It’s this mutual relationship. You have a responsibility and so do I. I didn’t make the classes easy and they owned up to the challenge,” Foster said. “I remember reading an article a while back where this professor said he’d be perfect at his job if it wasn’t for presidents, administrators and students. I get the first two, but the students? Really? That’s just one-handed clapping. How can you be in this and not love the students? They learn and you learn, too.”
A jolt of energy
Rick Taggart, a member of the Grand Junction City Council and a business professor at CMU, has known Foster for about 30 years.
He’s always been impressed by Foster’s vision. But more importantly, he knew Foster had the right tools to elevate the community.
“He knows that students are the most important part of a school. He got to know everyone he could, he’d teach and he’d even tutor kids who were struggling. He would invite kids into his home and tutor them — you don’t see that,” Taggart said. “Tim woke up a sleepy college and a sleepy community. He woke us up and showed that we could become so much more.”
Foster is a Grand Junction native and his father, Bill, co-founded Powderhorn Mountain Ski Resort. Tim was an attorney before entering politics. He served in the Colorado House of Representatives from 1988-1996, where he was also House Majority Speaker. He then served as Director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education before coming home.
Lena Elliott was on the CMU Board of Trustees when Tim was hired, and was close friends with Bill and Foster’s mother, Peggy. Like Foster’s parents, Elliott is a local icon and the namesake for CMU’s Elliott Tennis Center
“He was such a rascal as a kid, but in a good way. He was athletic, competitive, a good leader, and a caring person. He’s also an overachiever. Everything he’s set his mind to, he’s accomplished,” Elliott said. “He accomplished so much and then he chose to come back. We were blessed to have him for 17 years.”
Good luck, good night
John Marshall, previously the vice president of student services, was hired as Foster’s successor in late April. Like Foster, Marshall has a background in politics.
He was at the lead of the university’s COVID-19 response team and, according to his predecessor, values the students over all else.
“John’s going to do a great job,” Foster said. “In the last few years, John showed his commitment to students and university by taking on more responsibilities. He has what it takes.”
Foster is going to take two months to relax before he starts the next chapter, he said.
But whatever it may be, it won’t be able to recreate what he experienced in the last 17 years.
“They say presidents start in the honeymoon phase and then go into the nightmare, but I had the opposite. I was a controversial pick and some people said I wanted to run the school into the ground, which never made sense to me,” Foster said. “I’m going to miss it, for sure. But it’s time.”