Lance Timbreza is no longer a judge.
The district court official submitted his letter of resignation to Colorado Supreme Court Judge Brian Boatwright on Monday.
“I write to inform of you of my decision to resign as a district judge for the 21st judicial district effective immediately,” the letter read.
The Daily Sentinel was forwarded the resignation letter via email.
Over the past three years, Timbreza has been involved in two incidents, both that led to suspensions, and now, possibly his resignation.
Timbreza was suspended with pay from the bench on June 9 for an undisclosed reason.
The suspension came from the Colorado Supreme Court on a recommendation from the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline.
The suspension order gave him 21 days to respond the to the order.
“The commission shall issue to Judge Lance P. Timbreza an order to show cause directing him to respond in writing to the commission within 21 days of the date of such order why he should not continue to be temporarily suspended from any or all judicial duties pending the outcome of preliminary or formal proceedings before the commission,” the high court wrote in a June 9 suspension order.
The order also said that details and reasons for the suspension will “remain confidential unless and until a recommendation for sanctions or a recommendation for approval of a stipulated resolution is filed with the court.”
Prior to that, in June 2019, Timbreza was cited for DUI after leaving a party and crashing his car into trees alongside 27½ Road near G Road to avoid a collision with other vehicles.
No one was injured in the accident.
After being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving, Timbreza accepted a plea deal to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired in September, 2019. He was sentenced to one year probation, 36 hours of community service and a $200 fine, but no jail time.
Timbreza refused to take a breath or blood alcohol test after the accident, so his blood alcohol content is unknown. That refusal, by law, leads to by an immediate revocation of driving privileges for one to three years.
The Colorado Supreme Court then publicly censured Timbreza, giving him a 28-day suspension without pay for the incident.
"By driving while his ability was impaired by alcohol, Judge Timbreza failed to maintain the high standards of judicial conduct required of a judge," the court said in its six-page ruling.
Timbreza, a Delta native, was first appointed to the bench by Gov. John Hickenlooper in 2016. His annual salary was $173,000.
“It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Mesa County as a district judge,” Timbreza said in his resignation letter. “I have the utmost respect for the judicial officers with whom I have served. And I am grateful for Chief Judge (Brian) Flynn’s leadership.
“I wanted to extend a particular thanks to the Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies who provide courthouse security; they valiantly and unfailingly serve our district and protect all of those who work and have business in the courthouse,” Timbreza added in the letter.
Timbreza was on the bench for a number of high-profile cases over the years, including a case when three men conducted a violent robbery in the Molina area that left three residents wounded in October 2016.
Charles Faison, a 46-year-old Florida resident, was the ringleader in a plot to drive from the East Coast to western Colorado and rob a man of marijuana and cash.
Faison was convicted of attempted murder and other charges after a trial before Timbreza, who sentenced Faison to 352 years in prison.
In February, 2022, the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned some of his convictions, but it’s not expected that he will see a reduction in prison time.
Trevaun Faison was sentenced to 15 years and Jacob Hoard three years for their involvement that crime.
When Timbreza was suspended in June, District Judge Flynn, who is the chief judge for the 21st Judicial District, said other judges on the Mesa County bench would handle Timbreza’s caseload.