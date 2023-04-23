As the votes piled up on election night, Andreya Krieves watched with jubilation as history was made in Grand Junction.
“I’m still coming off the high of this whole thing,” Krieves said. “It’s just so, so exciting. I’m elated.”
Krieves, who co-chaired the Community Recreation Center Campaign effort, said she’s been involved in the campaign since 2015.
She moved to Grand Junction from the Front Range in 2013 when her husband got a job at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Two years later and still fairly new to the community, Krieves was invited by a friend to join the campaign. Krieves said it was a good way to meet people, and that as a former schoolteacher who taught social studies, history and economics, getting involved in campaign work was “a great way to put into practice what I’d been teaching in the classroom.”
Krieves, 42, explained she never imagined herself getting involved in the “messy world of politics.” Doing so surprised her, however. Not only did she meet “amazing people,” but she got to know her community while actively working to make it a place she wanted to live.
“One thing that came up again and again in this campaign was that it wasn’t political, and it wasn’t partisan,” she said. “Sure, it involved sharing information about a city proposal and encouraging people to get engaged and vote, but this campaign was about our community where it is now, and sharing conversations around a vision for our community going forward. The best part about it all was meeting people and having conversations about the direction we want to head as a community.”
Krieves, who has two sons, ages 8 and 11, works as the communications director and bookkeeper for the D51 Foundation.
Krieves said her campaign effort “took a lot of hours away from work and family.”
“I’m also super lucky to have a family who supported me in this effort, and who even joined me for events, like canvassing, even though it directly impacted them at home,” Krieves said. “I think it’s exciting to have the opportunity to engage with community issues in this way, and I’m glad my kids were able to be a part of it, too. That said, now that the campaign is over, I’m looking to have some downtime again to reconnect with friends and family in ways that weren’t possible during the campaign.”
SUBSTANTIAL WORKLOAD
The workload for the Community Recreation Center Campaign was substantial. A volunteer steering committee was actively meeting and strategizing starting in May of 2022, but once City Council approved the recreation center proposal in December of 2022, it became “a nearly full-time job for many of us on the team.”
The steering committee was composed of 16 individuals who met every two weeks for big-picture strategizing, fundraising and event planning. In addition, subcommittees and individuals met and worked daily on various campaign projects starting in January of 2023.
Events like the 5K at Matchett Park on January 7, a Tri-Sport Extravaganza event on March 4 and several community open house events at the library and coffee shops were organized to fundraise and spread information. They also held private fundraising events at people’s homes, hosted information tables at public events, like the Cesar Chavez Celebration, and reached out to organizations across the community, including various service clubs and the Chamber of Commerce, to give presentations and ask for their endorsement.
Krieves said the reason behind all these events was to get the proposal in front of as many people as possible and build community support.
“We wanted to have conversations and one-on-one interactions as much as possible,” Krieves said about the campaign.
Then there was the canvassing — using social media, sending press releases, and lots of fundraising events to purchase advertising, yard signs and billboards.
OTHER CAMPAIGNS
Krieves’ work in local politics wasn’t reserved to just the rec center effort. She worked on a 2019 ballot measure to help the school district get a bond for funding, something voters ultimately shot down. Two years later, she worked on a similar campaign for a $115 million bond to rebuild Grand Junction High School, which voters passed.
That same year, Krieves also worked on an initiative to pass recreational marijuana in Grand Junction and divert sales tax from pot to the Parks and Recreation Department. It passed, and ultimately became a component in funding the rec center.
“This has been my connection to the community,” Krieves said. “It’s about collaborating, and I’m pleased with the community’s willingness to do that. It’s nothing short of inspiring.”
Krieves saw the rec center initiative fail twice — once in 2015 and again in 2019.
“We learned a lot from people who had worked on this in the past, but also from other communities who worked and successfully passed a new rec center, like Montrose,” Krieves said. “It became glaringly obvious that we were the only ones in Western Colorado without a community rec center. People just wanted it. There were several factors that made 2023 the right year, but the big thing was that the community was ready for it. The time was right.”
Krieves said the community support was ultimately the deciding factor and campaign supporters knocked on thousands of doors throughout Grand Junction to get the word out.
A total of 10,954 votes in favor of the rec center surpassed 7,177 votes against, meaning that voters adopted ballot measure 1A. Starting July 31, the sales tax in Grand Junction will increase by .14 percent and will remain in place until Dec. 31, 2054.
The rec center project is estimated to cost around $70 million, though with a 5.75 percent interest rate over the next 30 years, it is expected that the total repayment will cost $148.5 million.
The city is planning to build the rec center at Matchett Park on Patterson Road near 28 3/8 Road.
“I’m still pinching myself,” Krieves said. “The journey has been a rewarding process in and of itself, but to get the result we’ve all worked so hard for is unbelievable. I would encourage people to volunteer with campaigns. People think politics are icky, but it’s a great way to meet people and get to know your community. It can bring out the best in ourselves and in our cities.”
She credits the other co-chair of the campaign, Peter Booth, and the rest of the team for helping make this a reality.
“None of this would have been possible with all of them. They made it happen,” she said.
To celebrate the win, Krieves had breakfast with her family, cleaned out the campaign office, gave lots of hugs and resumed a normal life.
Krieves said for now she is just excited to rest and reconnect with friends. She doesn’t have any future campaign plans — not yet, that is.
With the bustling campaign, Krieves wasn’t able to get out and enjoy recreational outlets like running, biking, skiing and hiking. But she’s looking forward to doing more of them now that the campaign is over.
She also feels that a community recreation center will enhance other peoples’ abilities to engage in similar activities.
“Recreating in the outdoors is my respite and my escape from stress, but it’s not always available depending on weather, and I also recognize that not everyone in our community has equal access to these kinds of activities,” she said. “We all need somewhere to relax, to play and to belong, and a rec center is just one step toward providing that access and that sense of belonging to more people in our community.”
The proposed plan for the rec center will include several pools, a climbing wall, a hot tub, slides, a lazy river, a weight room and basketball courts, among other things. And Krieves can’t wait to use it all.
“I’ll be using our rec center all the time,” she said. “I’m going to workout there, I’m going to take my kids there. I can’t wait.”