Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has announced that she's running for Colorado Secretary of State.
The embattled clerk, who is facing multiple criminal investigations and obstruction charges, said in a statement that Colorado needs to stand up to President Joe Biden to nationalize elections, something she said she would not do when she announced her clerk re-election bid in January.
She made the announcement on Steve Bannon's online podcast. Bannon is the former chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, and a believer in the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
"Weaponizing our elections and targeting political opponents has no place in Colorado," Peters said in the statement. "We need to get back to honoring our Colorado Constitution, honoring our state Legislature to craft laws though a representative government by, of and for the people."
Peters would join three other Republicans who already are in the race for the GOP nomination to challenge Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat whom Peters has repeatedly targeted over her insistence that something is amiss with the way Colorado conducts its elections.
Those three include former Jefferson County clerk and the former head of the Colorado Clerks Association, Pam Anderson. Also in the race are Francis Michael O'Donnell of Kirk and David Winny of Colorado Springs.
In a statement, Griswold said Peters is unfit to serve as secretary of state.
"Peters compromised voting equipment to try to prove conspiracies, costing Mesa County taxpayers nearly one million dollars," Griswold said. "She works with election deniers, spreads lies about elections, was removed from overseeing the 2021 Mesa County election, and is under criminal investigation by a grand jury."
Last week, Peters was arrested on two misdemeanor obstruction charges after the Mesa County District Attorney's Office tried to serve a search warrant to obtain evidence that Peters improperly was video recording a court proceeding for Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, who is facing unrelated criminal charges.
Peters also faces ethics and campaign finance complaints for allegedly accepting gifts in excess of state limits, and for failing to file numerous campaign finance reports.